The Joplin Eagles tennis team (2-5, 1-0) opened its COC schedule with a sweep of both singles and doubles for a 9-0 win over visiting Carthage (0-2, 0-1) on Tuesday at JHS.
Joplin set the tone early as seniors Mya Ndedi Ntepe and Alex Carson combined for an 8-1 win over Carthage's Kailie Layman and Logan Lee.
The second and third doubles matches were more competitive. Joplin's Isabelle Zamanzedeh and Zayda Derganc held on for an 8-6 win over Carthage's Claire Giett and Madeleine Goetzinger. Joplin followed with another 8-6 win in the No. 3 doubles matchup, that saw Joplin's Julia Reyes-Alvarado and Lily Compton prevail over Carthage's Emma Seedorf and Rachel Martin.
Ndedi Ntepe (no. 1) and Zamanzadeh (no. 2) both logged 8-3 wins in their singles matches, with Ndedi Ntepe defeating Carthage's Layman and Zamanzadeh besting Lee.
Joplin tennis coach Ben Coltharp talked about his No. 1 singles player, senior Mya Ndedi Ntepe after her matches.
"She is extremely coachable," Coltharp said. "She appreciates and really soaks in all the knowledge we try to share with her."
But, according to Coltharp, that isn't Ndedi Ntepe's only attribute.
"She's also a freakishly good athlete," Coltharp said. "She's strong, she's fast, she's in shape and she can do it all. I think those skills translate well to the tennis court. It's going to be hard to beat her just based off running her back and forth on the court."
In the No. 3 singles, Joplin's Carson logged an 8-2 win over Giett and Joplin's Derganc took the No. 4 singles match 8-5 over Cartahge's Seedorf.
In the No. 5 singles match, Joplin's Compton was victorious over Carthage's Goetzinger 8-1, and Reyes also prevailed 8-1 over Carthage's Martin in the No. 6 singles match.
Starting off the COC with a win was rewarding for the Eagles.
"We got off to kind of a rocky start," Coltharp said of the season thus far. "But I think once we get into the swing of things and get into the groove, we should start to even back out again."
Coltharp said he thinks this squad could finish about .500, a step up from last year's 9-13 record.
Ndedi Ntepe talked her team after the conclusion of her matches Tuesday.
"Warmups went great and the team was very energetic and ready to go," Ndedi Ntepe said. "For some of our underclassmen, it was their first time and we all tried to encourage them. It was a very positive, very chill day. It was very good overall."
Up next for the Eagles, a COC duel Thursday at Branson.
