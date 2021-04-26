OZARK, Mo. — Ben Wardlow picked up a singles win for Joplin on Monday, but Ozark ran away with an 8-1 victory over a shorthanded Eagles team at the Ozark tennis courts.
Joplin was missing usual starter Colin Vermillion. Josh Yarnall was also unable to compete after the round of doubles matches, resulting in two junior varsity players competing for the Eagles in the round of singles.
In singles, Logan Merkley was defeated by Gavin Reese 8-1, Jeffrey Evenson lost to Major Cardin 8-5, Ben Wardlow defeated Clinton Quirk 8-6, Michael Mancipe lost to Nathaniel Bottarel 9-7, Hunter Merkley lost to Brady Goss 8-2 and Caleb Cantero lost to Ethan Fast 8-0.
Doubles action saw Merkley and Evenson suffer an 8-2 loss to Reese and Cardin, while Wardlow and Yarnall lost 9-7 to Quirk and Bottarel. Mancipe and Merkley suffered a narrow 9-8 loss to Fast and Anthony Psarev.
Joplin plays host to Carl Junction at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
