CARTHAGE, Mo. — It was another hard-fought win for the Joplin boys basketball team. In a rematch of last year’s championship game, the Eagles had to overcome a 20-6 run in the first half but did enough down the stretch to come away with a 56-50 win Friday night over Raymore-Peculiar in the semifinals of the 76th Carthage Invitational.
Joplin, 3-1, will tip off at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the title game against Carthage, which downed Webb City 70-48 in Friday’s other semifinal.
I
n the first half
It was a good start for Joplin. Whit Hafer scored on a put back and then All Wright scored the next nine points for the Eagles, who led 11-3 less than four minutes in. But with 1:51 left in the first, the Panthers took a 13-11 lead and went on to lead 19-17 at the end of the quarter. Joplin trailed by as many as seven (26-19) in the second quarter and was down 31-27 at halftime.
In the second half
The Eagles tied it at 31 and then pulled ahead, but not for long. Ray-Pec led 41-40 with 1:50 left in the third. Wright then drilled a three from 22 feet at the buzzer to make it 43-41 Joplin, and the Eagles didn’t trail again. Hafer was big early in the fourth quarter. He scored the first basket of the period, sank two free throws and later dove on the floor for a loose ball and passed to Wright, who scored under the basket and was fouled. His three-point play made it 50-44 with 3:28 left to play. It was a four-point game with 2:41 to go. Joplin got two free throws from Wright and a basket from Quin Renfro assisted by Terrance Gibson in the final minute and change.
The Panthers struggled at the line late. They had three 1-and-1 opportunities in the final 90 seconds and came away with just two points.
Final stats Wright had another huge night for Joplin and led all scorers with 34 points while making 11 of 15 free throw shots. Renfro scored 7, Gibson had 5, Hafer had 4 and Hobbs Gooch and Fred Taylor each had 2. Joplin made 14 of 23 free throw attempts. Brendan Perry led the Panthers with 11. Ray-Pec made 6 of 8 free throws.
What they’re saying
“We started off 11-3 and we didn’t guard very well the second quarter. I thought we made some adjustments at half. We just told the kids to keep it simple, let the plays happen and then finish. There were a lot of times we weren’t finishing and going through contact. I think we held them to 19 points the second half. That’s huge against a good program like that with a bunch of shooters. I thought we adjusted well. It wasn’t the prettiest but we found a way to win.”
— Joplin head coach
Bronson Schaake
“(Whit Hafer) can be a presence on both ends of the floor. I thought Terrance (Gibson) made some better energy plays in the second half. Cooper Williams guarded extremely well tonight and so did Fred (Taylor). Those guys we’re trying to bring a long. It’s a tough, gritty group.”
— Schaake
“Good battle. I thought it was really, really physical. I thought they really tried to get after it and make it that way and it was a good early season test for us. We’ve got a lot of guys who aren’t used to that kind of game and I thought we stepped up and did some really good things.”
— Ray-Pec head coach
Scott Jermain
Up next
Joplin tangles with 3-0 Carthage at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the tournament championship. Webb City takes on Ray-Pec in the third-place game at 3 p.m.
Commented
