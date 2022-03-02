The Joplin Trails Coalition has a new ride planned for 2022, as well as four large maintenance projects.
The first of those projects takes place this weekend on the Frisco Greenway and will affect trail users Saturday and again Monday, said Bob Herbst, president.
The coalition will hold its Jasper Vintage Tour on Saturday, May 21. There will be five ride options — 15-, 25-, 45-, 66- and 100-mile rides — start and ending at Keltoi Winery, 17705 County Road 260.
"We just thought it would be really nice when they get done to sit down and relax. We'll have a food truck out there," he said.
The Joplin Trails Coalition has typically held two rides each year, one in June that follows part of Route 66 and the other in the fall tied to Carthage's annual Maple Leaf Festival.
"We are not doing the 66 ride this year," Herbst said. "This one is replacing the 66."
Sites along various ride options include Red Oak II; Cave Springs, with a Civil War cemetery, courthouse and schoolyard, which will be open for tours; the Battle of Carthage State Historic Site; the historic Carthage courthouse and square; some parts of Route 66, including the drive-in theater; and the Beard Engine Brewery in Alba.
The rides have staggered start times, with the 100-mile ride beginning at 7 a.m., and the shortest two rides leaving at 10 a.m. Riders will get two tickets for food and drink purchases. There are bailout routes on the 100- and 66-mile rides.
The cost is $30 for the shorter two rides and $40 for the longer three rides, and the prices go up April 30.
You can learn more and register at https://www.joplintrailscoalition.org/events/jasper-vintage-tour. You can also register at https://www.bikereg.com/jasper-vintage-tour.
Herbst said the rides are important fundraisers for the Joplin Trails Coalition, which manages the 3.50-mile Frisco Greenway, which connects Joplin and Webb City, and owns and manages the 16-mile Ruby Jack, which runs from Carthage to the Kansas line. Two of the trail from Carl Junction to the state line are not complete.
Coalition officials have said a long-term goal is connecting the two trails, but for 2022 the emphasis will be on maintenance, with four major projects planned this year. The first of those will take place this weekend just north of Zora Street on the Frisco Greenway, filling in a low area.
"On Saturday, we are going to be having heavy equipment there," Herbst said. "I am going to have barricades set up."
Walkers and cyclists will be able to get through Sunday, but on Monday, dump trucks will be bringing in gravel.
Other major projects this year:
• Putting a cement ramp on the Frisco at the intersection with Fountain Road.
• Resurfacing parts of the Ruby Jack.
• "We are looking to place a bench, a memorial bench, for Robert McDermid. He was a good friend of the trail," Herbst said. McDermid was killed in a car crash in 2021.
