Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas and central, east central, southwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High profile vehicles traveling on east to west highways could be impacted by these strong winds this morning and early afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&