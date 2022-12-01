Frisco Trail

Plenty of shade provides protection from the sun on a leg of the Frisco Trail near Fountain Road. The Joplin Trails Coalition has received a grant for improvements on the trail.

The Joplin Trails Coalition will give the public an overview of future trail projects, including the future Ruby Jack-Frisco Greenway connector trail, the completion of the Ruby Jack and other more.

The event will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the Community Room East at the Joplin Public Library.

For those unable to attend, JTC will livestream the presentation and comment period on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/JoplinTrailsCoalition.

There will be a short presentation, questions and answers, and a survey.

The JTC owns and manages the 16-mile Ruby Jack Trail, from Carthage to the Kansas line, and manages the 3.5-mile Frisco Greenway between Joplin and Webb City.

