The Joplin Trails Coalition will give the public an overview of future trail projects, including the future Ruby Jack-Frisco Greenway connector trail, the completion of the Ruby Jack and other more.
The event will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the Community Room East at the Joplin Public Library.
For those unable to attend, JTC will livestream the presentation and comment period on its Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/JoplinTrailsCoalition.
There will be a short presentation, questions and answers, and a survey.
The JTC owns and manages the 16-mile Ruby Jack Trail, from Carthage to the Kansas line, and manages the 3.5-mile Frisco Greenway between Joplin and Webb City.
