PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Joplin volleyball team moved to 14-10-1 on the season with a three-set sweep over Pittsburg on Monday night at Pittsburg High School.
The Eagles won by set scores of 25-20, 25-16 and 25-15.
Bailey Owens logged a team-high 12 kills for Joplin as well as 32 assists and two blocked shots. Serafina Auberry had five kills, 38 assists, one ace and seven digs, while Paisley Parker added three kills, 15 assists, four aces and 22 digs. Jayla hunter and Adalynn Niorfalise chipped in 19 and 12 digs, respectively.
Joplin will play host to Neosho on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
