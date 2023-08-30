The Joplin Eagles volleyball team started its 2023 season off on the right foot, pulling out a tight match for a 3-2 win against the Pembroke Hill Raiders on Tuesday night in Kansas City.
The Eagles (1-0) took the first set of the match 25-22, but the Raiders (0-1) retaliated with a 26-24 win in the second set. Joplin enjoyed its largest margin of victory in the third set, a five-point 25-20 win. However, the Raiders refused to go down without a fight and claimed another 26-24 win in game four, forcing the match to go into the 15-point final set.
The Eagles rose to the occasion and garnered a 15-11 win in the decisive final set.
Senior Bailey Owens led the Eagles offensive attack with 18 kills and six service aces. Junior setter Adalynn Noirfalise recorded 40 assists for Joplin and senior middle hitter Raelin Calderon chipped in 10 kills. Junior Phia Vogel recorded two service aces.
On the defensive side, Owens had 13 digs and two blocks, while Vogel had 17 digs. Noirfalise also recorded seven digs in the Eagles win.
The Eagles turn their sights to always tough Carl Junction (5-1), which they face Thursday night at CJHS in Joplin's COC opener.
