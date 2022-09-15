AURORA, Mo. — The Joplin volleyball team picked up a three-set sweep over Aurora on Thursday at Aurora High School to improve to 7-5-1 on the season.
The Eagles won by set scores of 25-12, 25-21 and 25-15.
Joplin was paced by Bailey Owens, who recorded 17 kills and 38 assists while Paisley Parker added seven kills, one ace and 15 digs. Serafina Auberry added six kills, 16 assists and six digs, and Janiah Vaughn had 14 assists and a block.
Adalyn Niorfalise chipped in four kills, eight assists and 21 digs for the Eagles. while Jayla Hunter and Kaya Cooper logged 17 and 11 digs, respectively.
Joplin plays host to Carthage on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
