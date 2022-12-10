CARTHAGE, Mo. — The Joplin boys basketball team continues to thrive in Carthage. Seeking a second-straight title, the Eagles used a blistering fourth quarter to down the host Tigers 60-54 on Saturday evening in the 76th Carthage Invitational championship game.
Joplin, 4-1, claimed its third title there in the last six years and is now 14-4 in the tournament in that span. Carthage, 3-1, was seeking its first tournament win since the 2011 season — when the Tigers pulled off a 57-56 win against the Eagles.
In the first half: It was a close game throughout. Joplin led 13-10 after a quarter and Carthage led 27-26 at the half. The Eagles led by as many as six points on three different occasions, and Carthage’s biggest lead was also 6. Both teams committed seven turnovers. Joplin used an early 9-0 run to take a 16-10 lead and later led 20-14 with 5:24 left in the half after junior All Wright scored on a pull-up jumper.
Carthage rallied to tie it at 22 after a three pointer by senior Clay Kinder. Carthage senior Max Templeman scored with 57 seconds on the clock to give the Tigers the lead going into the half.
In the second half:
Joplin won’t lose many games with a fourth quarter like Saturday’s. Wright poured in 11 points, senior Terrance Gibson added 8 and the Eagles scored on 12 of 14 possessions while totaling 24 points. Joplin junior Whit Hafer opened the scoring and gave the Eagles a lead they would hold for more than four minutes. Carthage retook the lead when junior Justin Ray made a corner 3, and a driving baseline layup from Kinder made it 36-31. The Tigers led 40-36 at the end of the third.
Carthage led by 5 after Kinder made a free throw early in the fourth. Then Wright, who was scoreless in the third quarter, scored two quick baskets and a dunk by Gibson made it 42-41 with 6:44 remaining.
After Carthage pulled ahead by 1, Hafer again gave Joplin a lead and this time the Eagles wouldn’t relinquish it. The Eagles led by as many as seven in the final two-and-a-half minutes and made 7 of 8 free throws in the quarter. Carthage made 6 of 10 attempts.
Final stats:
Wright led the Eagles with 23 points and was a perfect 6 for 6 at the line. Gibson added 16, Quin Renfro had 6, Collis Jones scored 5, Hobbs Gooch and Hafer each had 4 and Cooper Williams had 2. Joplin made 10 of 12 free throws in the game.
For Carthage, Kinder and Templeman each scored 17 points and Britt Coy added 11. Ray had 7 and Trent Yates scored 2. Carthage made 15 of 22 free throws.
What they’re saying:
“Three hard-fought games and I think we trailed in all of them. I think we were down 5 in the fourth quarter of this game. I saw that we battled and they were listening. Defense, it picked up I think in the fourth quarter when we needed it. We started getting key rebounds and we were getting in the paint. Three hard-fought games against three good teams and I think that’s good for the growth of our team.”
— Joplin head coach Bronson Schaake.
“I told our guys our effort is never going to be an issue with this group. We’ve rebounded pretty well throughout the season. I didn’t think we did a very good job on the boards tonight and they made us pay. I thought we defended them very well. The field goal percentage they shot and their best players shot, we can live with that — that can win us a basketball game. We didn’t execute very well offensively and I think we hit three three’s and this group understands we’re going to have to shoot the ball better than that to win basketball games.” — Carthage head coach Nathan Morris.
Up next: Joplin hosts Lee’s Summit at 7:30 p.m. Friday. It’s the last home game until next month’s Kaminsky Classic. Carthage travels to Springfield Central for a 7:30 p.m. contest on Tuesday.
