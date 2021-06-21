CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Following a two-year hiatus, the Women’s Horton Smith Cup belongs to Joplin once again.
The 87th edition of the cup was completed on Monday at Briarbrook Golf Course, where Joplin posted a 12 1/2-7 1/2 advantage over Springfield in singles play to clinch a 19 1/2-10 1/2 win in the two-day event.
The Joplin triumph snapped a two-year win streak for Springfield. Joplin has now won eight of the last 13 years.
“It was a lot of fun and a great two days of golf,” Joplin team captain Tammy Thomas said. “We always have great competition with Springfield. We just never know how those matches are going to swing. We had some pretty tight matches in doubles, and today there were a few more blowouts on both sides. But overall, the girls were paired pretty evenly.”
Joplin stormed out to a 7-3 lead over Springfield in Sunday’s doubles action at Eagle Creek Golf Course in Joplin. This was the first time a round of the women’s cup had been played at Eagle Creek in several years, according to Thomas.
The Day 1 lead Joplin had built was eerily similar to the way last year’s cup unfolded when Springfield overcame a two-point deficit by overwhelming Joplin in the singles matches on the second day. Thomas admitted that memory was in the back of her mind as both teams took to the course Monday morning.
“There’s always an opportunity for a big swing on the second day because we have 20 points up for grabs,” she said. “Compare that to the first day when there are 10 points being played for, it’s obviously pretty important to be playing your best on the second day. Fortunately we were pretty solid on both days this year.”
Joplin’s Besty Moss — originally an alternate who filled in for Carolyn Gilstrap in the final grouping on Monday morning — halved her match with Sally Jenkins. Maggie Moore and Kim Brewer also halved their matches against Springfield foes Christi Blasi and Hannah Spotts.
Moore was one of four members of the Missouri Southern women’s golf team who competed for Joplin this year. Lily Allman, Kylie Carnes and Hannah Torres were the other three.
Allman and Torres picked up one point apiece for Joplin in singles action, with Allman defeating Wriley Heibert 5 and 4 and Torres defeating Dawna Hartman 4 and 3. Carnes was edged by Springfield’s Katie Yates 1 up.
“These young gals, not only are they great players, but they are just great young women,” Thomas said. “They really come in with great sportsmanship and represent the Joplin team very well — win or lose.”
Other Monday victors for Joplin included Suzann Patton, Kerry Helton, Dawn Duff, Leigh Ann Hackney, Kristi Santee, Tammy Thomas, Teri Carlson, Beth Parmley and Jill Huffman.
Earning wins for Springfield were Nida Thomas, Nancy Rahmeyer, Kayla Pfitzner, Katie Yates, Lisa Tinkler and Carmen Thomas.
This was the 87th year of the competition between the two cities for the cup named in honor of Horton Smith, who has ties to both cities and was the winner of the first Masters in 1934 and again in ’36.
“This is a great tradition that has been going on (for decades),” Tammy Thomas said. “We want more women to experience this because we can guarantee that it will be fun and exciting. So we’re always looking to recruit more women each year.”
