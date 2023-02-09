Joplin grapplers gained an early 18-point advantage compliments of three open weights and ensuing forfeits, but proved they could have won without them as they recorded a 48-22 win over visiting Branson on Thursday night at Kaminsky Gymnasium.
Sandwiched between the first two freebies at 106 and 120 pounds, Joplin's Dylan Houston wasted little time adding to the team total by pinning Branson's Kaivyn Boan in 14 seconds in the first period and gave Joplin a 18-0 lead.
"That (113) was a huge match for us," Joplin Coach Jeremy Finley said. "That was a real springboard into this duel."
Joplin's Jabin Brown added to that lead by scoring a 9-4 decision over Carson Ruda at 126.
Joplin led 21-0 when Fredy Cerrao-Martinez outlasted Branson's Eli Stein 9-7 in their 132-lb. match. Joplin suffered its first loss of the night at 138, when Branson's Kyshin Isringhausen pinned Alex Short.
In the 144-lb. contest, Johnathen Burke fell by pin to Sy Rosipal and the Pirates closed the gap to 24-12. Branson's Tyler Storment handled Joplin's Orion Norris in the 150-lb. match, claiming a 13-4 major decision and further closed the team score to 24-16.
Branson's Chase Ruda logged a 10-7 decision over Joplin's Juan Morales and the Pirates came within five points of the Eagles (24-19) with five matches remaining. Another open for Joplin followed at 165 and Joplin led 30-19.
Joplin freshman Gryphon Price made short work of Branson's Alex Kirk, recording a pin about 1:15 into the 175-lb. match and Joplin held a 36-19 cushion going into the final three matches.
Joplin's Josiah Hazelwood stepped in at 190-lbs. for Drew Vangilder, who was resting from prior illness. Going into that match against Branson's Alejandro Berumen, Hazelwood was unaware that he only needed to avoid a major decision to give the Eagles the team win.
"I didn't know that," Hazelwood said. "I was just trying to pin him. I wanted to win that match. I thought I could, but I had some issues with my ankle."
Hazelwood fell 2-6 to Berumen, but avoided the major decision and the Eagles led 36-22 going into the final two matches.
Joplin's Draven Vangilder and Brennen Washington put exclamation points on the team win with pins in their 215 and heavyweight matches. Vangilder wasted no time in doing away with Branson's Zach Dal Porto, logging a first period pin over Branson's Zach Dal Porto.
In the final match of the night, Joplin sophomore heavyweight Brennen Washington, who was pinned by Branson's Adrian Sanchez in their last meeting, flipped the script and pinned Sanchez with less than seven seconds left in their match and the Eagles closed out the night with a 48-22 win.
"That's the best match he (Washington) has ever wrestled," Finley said. "He's starting to figure it out so I'm very excited about those two kids (Washington and Houston at 113)."
Finley said he also was pleased with the entire team's effort.
"I thought it was a great team effort," Finley said. " I thought our kids came out and wrestled extremely hard and that's what we ask for. We may not be the most technical, but what we are is tough kids who are willing to wrestle a full six minutes and that is something to be really proud of."
