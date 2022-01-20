KICKAPOO, Mo. — The Joplin wrestling team picked up three match wins in a 55-19 dual setback to Kickapoo on Thursday night at Kickapoo High School.
Winning by fall for the Eagles was Draven VanGilder, who pinned Paxton Wehner in the third period at the 195-pound weight class. Alex Short earned a 10-0 major decision over Chase Haase at 126, and Gunner Price claimed a 3-2 decision over Jaxon Glenn at heavyweight.
Kickapoo logged six falls, one major decision and decision in the dual. Joplin was also empty at two weight classes while the Chiefs were empty at one.
The Eagles compete in the Hickman Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
