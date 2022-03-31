CARTHAGE, Mo. — Donovyn Fowler’s first meet of the season ended with a pair of first-place finishes.
The Joplin senior that will compete at Oklahoma next year won his specialties — the long and triple jumps — during the Carthage Invitational on a blustery Thursday afternoon at David Haffner Stadium.
The meet went on despite a mix of sleet and snow when field events began at 2 p.m.
“When it is 30 degrees, that is when the mental factor kicks in. It is mind over matter,” Fowler said. “You keep warming in the cold, it shouldn’t affect you. I got decent jumps with the snow, so I think I did pretty well in my mind.”
Temperatures hovered in the 30s for most of the meet, but add in a wind that hit 15 miles per hour or more, it made most events difficult, or unpleasant, throughout the day.
Fowler jumped 7.04 meters in the long jump and then 14.39 meters in the triple jump. Fowler took fourth and earned all-state in the long jump last year. He had attempts left in the triple jump but passed after he had a 2-meter lead over the next closest jumper.
“I know it is the first meet of the year so not my first meet, it is where I’m starting at for the season,” said Fowler, who also ran the 100- and 200-meter dashes. “Later on in the season, I know I will have to push myself to see how far I will have to go.”
Those were the only first-place finishes for Joplin, which won the meet with 110 points, 10 more than Willard in the 14-team meet.
Neosho’s Kaden Cole also picked up a pair of wins, taking first in the 3,200-meter run (9:50.72), beating Joplin’s Zaben Barnes. In the 1,600-meter he beat another Joplin runner, Hobbs Campbell, in a close race but pulled ahead down the straightaway.
The latter was in the Erick’s Run, named after the late Erick Grove, a standout distance runner who competed at Southeast Missouri but died in 1991. Cole finished the mile in 4:24.27.
East Newton’s Gabe Bergen and Kelton Sorrell were part of two wins each. The two ran on the 4x400-meter relay that won, while Bergen (300-meter hurdles) and Sorrell (800) won individual races. Other members on the 4x400 were Chase Sorrell and Michael Crowe.
Webb City and Lamar also had two wins each.
Junior William Wolfe won the high jump (1.82 meters), while classmate Grayson Smith won the pole vault with a jump of 4.58 meters – breaking the meet record – three inches shy of his school record.
“It is tough when you are waiting, I think we waited three hours today but you get used to it (the weather) eventually, but you have to stay warm,” said Smith, who bypassed multiple heights before taking his first attempt. “I was hoping for 16 (feet) but I came up short. This just fuels the fire for 16.”
Lamar senior Trace Willhite won the javelin event with a heave of 46.05 meters, while the Tigers got a first-place showing from the 4x100-meter relay team of Joel Beshore, Thomas Gammon, Ian Ngugi and Adam Kluhsman in 45.25 seconds.
On the girls side, Jennalee Dunn won a pair of races for Joplin, helping the Eagles take second with 99 ½ points. Nevada won the meet with 111 points.
The Cornell pledge won the 800-meter (2:23.14) by beating teammate Allie Keizer. That came after Dunn took first in the 1,600-meter run (5:15.71) earlier in the day – a 24-second margin of victory.
“Weather conditions aside, I’m happy to be out racing again. It has been a long time and a long winter,” Dunn said. “Actually my goal was 5:15 and that is exactly what I got. My pr (personal record) is only seven seconds faster than that. I usually start seasons out pretty slow, I’m glad to be starting out a little faster and closer to where I want to be.”
Joplin also got a win from the 4x200-meter relay (1:54.67) relay team of Allie Lawrence, Bailey Owens, Brynn Driver and Isabella Yust.
Carl Junction, which finished fourth, had five first-place finishes – two each from Ally Montez and Sydney Ward.
Montez, a Pittsburg State signee, won the 100-meter hurdles (15.04) and then added the sweep by taking the 300-meter hurdles (45.66) later in the meet.
Ward won the 100-meter (12.64) and 200-meter (24.46) – the latter beating Montez, who took second in 26.83. Ward, a freshman, is the little sister of former Bulldogs standout and current Harvard runner Lance Ward.
In the pole vault, the Bulldogs got a win from Emerson Lundien, who jumped 2.59 meters.
Fellow Central Ozark Conference school Webb City had four wins, including taking first in two of the three throwing events. Freshman Samantha Mancini won the shot put (10.10 meters) in her debut meet. Sophomore Dawsyn Decker won the javelin with a toss of 35.81 meters.
In the running events, senior Riley Hawkins won the 3,200-meter (11:47.96) and then ran the final leg of the 4x800-meter relay team of Alana Bundy, Abi Street and Elliett Capron that won in 10:52.82 in the first running event of the day.
The host Tigers won two of the four relays – the 4x100 and 4x400. In the final race of the day – the 4x400 – an all freshmen lineup of Aven Willis, Lexa Youngblood, Ashlyn Brust and Maggie Boyd won in 4:33.72. In the 4x100, Willis and Youngblood joined Sydnee Dudolski and Joey Hettinger to win in 53.22 seconds.
Hettinger added a first-place finish in the high jump – 1.58 meter – one of the first events of the day that started with a mix of snow and sleet falling.
“I’m really happy,” said the junior. “I recently just got better and better, because last year I didn’t do too good. I was down on myself and today was different, I was more confident and more happy … I feel pretty good. This is my pr and I was hoping I could get 5-4, I was still happy. I’ve been at 5 ½ and this is amazing.”
