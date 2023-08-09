Joplin's Harry Satterlee turned in a 2-under 70 on the first round of the American Junior Golf Association Joplin Junior Championship on Wednesday at Twin Hills. He sits within striking distance of tourney leader Preston Albee, of Choctaw, Oklahoma, who shot a 5-under 67.
Satterlee also is one stroke back of runners-up Caleb Lumpkin, of Houston, Texas, and Chance Rinkol, of Leawood, Kansas, who both recorded 3-under 69s on the day.
As a heavy rain fell Wednesday morning, Satterlee battled through rough weather conditions on the front nine and bogeyed holes 3 and 4 before logging his first birdie on 6. Satterlee fared better on the back nine, logging three birdies — on 10, 12 and 14.
"I was proud of the way I fought back," Satterlee said. "I'm happy where I'm at. I'm in a good spot — three back of the leader — and I'll try to feed off his energy."
Satterlee also talked about the significance of the first round of play.
"Coming into it, I knew you couldn't win the tournament on the first day, but you can lose it," Satterlee said. "I think I did a good job of keeping myself in contention."
Satterlee also commented on the level of play at the tournament.
"AJGA is the best quality there is in junior golf," he said. "I know most of the kids and its fun being on my home course with some of the best junior golfers in the world playing."
Despite the weather, he said, the course was in great condition.
Another local golfer, Max Templeman, of Carthage, logged a 1-over 73 and is currently tied with six other golfers in 12th place after the first 18 holes. Templeman bogeyed hole 3 but rebounded with a birdie on 4. After a double bogey on 9, Templeman logged birdies on 11 and 12 and a bogey on 17.
Jaxon Bailey, of Monett, currently is tied for eighth with three other golfers after finishing even at 72.
Jack Spencer, of Carl Junction, is tied with seven golfers in 31st place after a 4-over 76 first round, and Vinny Pile, of Frontenac, Kansas, sits in 51st place after a 16-over 88.
On the girls' side, Nevada's Emree Cameron logged a 2-over 74 and sits two strokes back of leader Juliana Hong, of Norman, Oklahoma, after the first round of play on Wednesday. She is one stroke back of Xiaowen Zhang, of Bangna, Thailand, and Anna Kate Nichols, of Little Rock, Arkansas, who both shot 1-over 73s.
Cameron bogeyed hole 5 but recovered for a birdie on 6 and 12 before a double bogey later on. She birdied 15, but bogeyed 16 and 18 to finish 2-over on the day.
Play continues Thursday with the second of three rounds at Twin Hills.
The organization has a history of producing winners, such as Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Rose Zhang, Lexi Thompson and Inbee Park.
The Twin Hills tournament will feature youth from seven countries, including China, Taiwan and Australia. The field of 78 (50 boys and 28 girls) includes golfers from all parts of the U.S. with 20 past AJGA tournament champions competing.
Roper Honda is the title sponsor. The Satterlee family, an anonymous Kansas family, Mike Carpino and Grizzly Golf Carts also contributed to make the tourney possible. The course has also received help from the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.