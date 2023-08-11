Harry Satterlee, of Joplin, turned in a 2-under 70 in the final round Friday to tie for fourth in the the American Junior Golf Association Championship at Twin Hills.
Satterlee (70,72,70-212) finished tied with Canadian Yi Wen Huang at 4-under in the field of 50 junior golfers.
"Coming into the week, I would've been happy with a top five (finish), but being on my home course, I kind of wanted the win," Satterlee said. "Overall, I was a little disappointed I wasn't in contention the last nine holes, but it is what it is and I look forward to the next tournament."
Up next for Satterlee is a Labor Day AJGA tournament in Bentonville, Arkansas. He does have a AJGA first-place finish under his belt after a win at an AJGA tourney in St. Louis earlier this summer.
Chance Rinkol (69,70,68-207), of Leawood, Kansas, finished first at 9-under for the tourney. Preston Albee (67,72,70-209), of Choctaw, Oklahoma, was runner-up at 7-under, and Leo Wessell (73, 69, 69-211), of Indianapolis, was third at 5-under.
On Friday, Satterlee's round was a bit of a roller coaster ride through the middle of the back nine. After a birdie on the par-3 14th hole, Satterlee double bogeyed the par-5 15th hole. He responded on 16 with an eagle on the par-5 hole to go 1-under on the backside.
"That was a little disappointing because I was kind of making a move," Satterlee said of the double bogey on 15. "But I didn't let it take my round downhill and came up with an eagle on hole 16."
Earlier, Satterlee bogeyed holes 5 and 6 before stringing together birdies on 7, 8 and 9.
Max Templeman (73,75,71-219), of Carthage finished 11th at 3-over with his best round coming Friday with a 1-under 71. Templeman climbed seven spots after finishing Thursday's second round at 18th. On Friday, he bogeyed on hole 5 before posting a birdie on 6. Templeman also bogeyed hole 11 before logging birdies on 12 and 18.
Jack Spencer (76,72,72-220), of Carl Junction, finished in a three-way tie for 12th place at 4-over with Blake Goodnight (73,73,74-220), of Dallas, and Caleb Lumpkin (69,76,75-220), of Houston.
On Friday, Spencer birdied on hole 3 and bogeyed on 17. He climbed six spots from Thursday and 19 spots from the opening round on Wednesday.
Monett's Jaxon Bailey (72,78,79-229) finished in a five-way tie for 33rd at 13-over. Frontenac's Vinny Pile (88,82,84-254) was 49th at 38-over.
On the girls' side, Nevada's Emree Cameron (74,77,72-223) went even for the first time in the three rounds to finish in a tie for third place at 7-over with Xiaowen Zhang (73,75,75-223), of Bangna, Thailand.
On Friday, Cameron bogeyed holes 1 and 2, birdied 6 and 7 and bogeyed again on hole 9. On the backside, she followed three straight bogeys on 12, 13 and 14 with four straight birdies.
The Twin Hills tournament featured youths from seven countries, including China and Australia. The field of 78 (50 boys and 28 girls) included golfers from all parts of the U.S. with 20 past AJGA tournament champions competing.
Roper Honda is the title sponsor. The Satterlee family, an anonymous Kansas family, Mike Carpino and Grizzly Golf Carts also contributed to make the tourney possible. The course has also received help from the Joplin Convention and Visitors Bureau.
