CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Joplin’s Harry Satterlee carded a 2-under-par 70 to win the individual title at the Bird Dog Invitational on Monday at Briarbrook Golf Course.

Satterlee had six birdies on the day and bested runner-up Jaxon Bailey of Monett by one stroke.

As a team, the Eagles shot 319 and finished second behind team champion Ozark, which carded a 313. Carl Junction (321), Carthage (323) and Webb City (323) rounded out the top five teams in the 16-school event.

Also competing for Joplin were Hobbs Campbell (79), Wyatt Satterlee (84) and Ian Surbrugg (86).

The Eagles will compete in the Central Ozark Conference Championship on May 3 in Branson, Mo.

