CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Joplin’s Harry Satterlee carded a 2-under-par 70 to win the individual title at the Bird Dog Invitational on Monday at Briarbrook Golf Course.
Satterlee had six birdies on the day and bested runner-up Jaxon Bailey of Monett by one stroke.
As a team, the Eagles shot 319 and finished second behind team champion Ozark, which carded a 313. Carl Junction (321), Carthage (323) and Webb City (323) rounded out the top five teams in the 16-school event.
Also competing for Joplin were Hobbs Campbell (79), Wyatt Satterlee (84) and Ian Surbrugg (86).
The Eagles will compete in the Central Ozark Conference Championship on May 3 in Branson, Mo.
