COLUMBIA, Mo. — In his final cross country race, Hobbs Campbell secured his best finish as a Joplin Eagle.
The senior and future Kansas Jayhawk took fifth place and ran his second-fastest split on the 5K course at Gans Creek Cross Country course on Friday at the MSHSAA State Championships.
Teammate Ian Horton, a junior, took 16th place for Joplin. According to coach Dustin Dixon, this is the first time the school has had two all-staters.
As a team, the Eagles were sixth, 19 points behind Raymore-Peculiar and Jackson, which tied for fourth. Jackson won the tiebreaker to take the fourth-place trophy.
Dixon said that Campbell didn’t even want to run cross country his freshman season, but he was ultimately swayed by a $300 offer from his father, the coach said.
“He didn’t really want to do it and sometimes it is hard to convince kids to do it; it is a hard sport,” Dixon said. “He latched onto some older boys and found his streak and now he has every record in the book. Hobbs had a great career.”
He ran his final 5K race in 15:42.5, working his way up from ninth place at the 1,000-kilometer mark and eventually going to sixth and then fifth, running 3:03.5 over the final kilometer.
“It is a great way to finish off high school cross country,” Campbell. “This wind made it rough, but I feel like I executed my plan. I was planning on having people take the wind for me and staying back. I know the top four (runners) were really good so I knew I shouldn’t go with them and I managed to finish pretty well.”
Campbell was 14th last year and 13th in 2020 for Joplin.
Horton cleared 16 minutes and made a jump from taking 49th place last year.
There were a handful of qualifiers in the girls race, led by Neosho’s Chloe Wood, who was 42nd. Joplin’s Allie Keizer was 65th, while Carthage’s Maggie Boyd placed 84th.
STREET SHINES FOR WEBB CITYLast year, Abigail Street became the highest-placing Webb City girls runner when she took fifth. This year, she took third place, finishing the Class 4 finals held Friday afternoon.
Street was at the top of the field throughout the race, never lower than sixth place and worked her way up from fourth to third over the final 1K, finishing in 19:06.
Street wished she would’ve had a better start but everyone was running into a wind that was about 15 mph.
“She faced a lot of adversity and challenges in this race and she stayed confident,” Webb City coach Dustin Miller said. “I’m so proud of her.”
Of the seven runners at state, six of them will return for the Cardinals girls next year for a team that was eighth in the standings.
“I’m really happy to go out and represent Webb,” Street said. “Our team is super young, we have mostly freshmen. It is a good opportunity to get out and be at the state meet. It was an honor.”
Miller also had the boys at the state finals and they were 12th overall, picking up a pair of all-state honors in the process. Junior Evan Stevens was near the top of the pack through the 3K-mark, sitting in third place. He fell back and bit and finished 11th, running 16:24.7.
Classmate Mason Hedger took 20th, securing his all-state medal with a big jump over the final part of the course.
He ran a 15-second faster split on the last part of the race, moving up from 26th — the first spot to not medal — to 20th.
Carl Junction’s Isaac Willoughby was 106th in his debut at the state meet.
