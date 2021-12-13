Isaiah Davis tallied nearly 2,300 rushing yards during his senior campaign at Joplin High School.
To be exact, 2,283 rushing yards.
Davis’ run game helped lead the Eagles to a Class 6 state championship berth in 2019. The powerful running back averaged over 9 yards per carry during that season. He also reached paydirt 45 times on the ground. Add two more touchdowns by the way of receptions.
Davis hasn’t stopped running.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound ball carrier is now at South Dakota State.
Davis played all 10 games for the Jackrabbits during the COVID-19 season. It wasn’t until the third game of that year that Davis would really get to show what he was capable of.
Davis ran the ball nine times for 118 yards and one TD in a 45-10 win over Western Illinois. Prior to that game, Davis had ran the ball three times for eight yards. In the final seven games of the season he would tally 692 yards and nine more TDs.
As a freshman, Davis ran for 8.5 yards per carry and 81.8 yards per game. He was also the team’s leading rusher with 818 yards.
Since Davis entered college during the COVID-19 pandemic he was granted the extra year of eligibility that all college athletes were given.
So instead of being a sophomore in 2021, Davis is technically considered a COVID freshman. Meaning he will still have three full seasons of eligibility after his second year running the ball for the Jackrabbits.
Davis opened this season with an 18-carry, 84-yard game against Division I FBS opponent Colorado State.
The very next week, the Jackrabbits welcomed D2 opponent Lindenwood into town. Davis tallid 41 yards on just three carries. He was also injured in this game and would miss a significant portion of the season.
The star running back didn’t see the field for a live game again until the final week of the regular season.
A little warmup for playoffs. But also maybe a little concerning for the Jackrabbits since he missed so much time.
More like perfect timing.
Davis was able to rush the ball nine times for 64 yards while SDSU was able to avenge a 2020 loss to North Dakota by beating them 24-21 this year to close the regular season.
That one game was all Davis needed to get back to his dominant running ways of last year.
The Jackrabbits have leaned on the COVID-freshman and his 499 yards and six TDs through the first three games of the FCS playoffs.
Davis’ biggest game — in terms of yardage — was the playoff opener against UC Davis when he went for 217 yards. His biggest game in terms of TDs was in the quarterfinal game on Saturday against Villanova. Davis reached the end zone three times.
Davis has been a major boost during SDSU’s current playoff run. He’s helped power them past unseeded UC Davis, fourth-seeded Sacramento State and fifth-seeded Villanova. South Dakota State is an unseeded team itself.
Going into the quarterfinal round, SDSU was one of just two schools that hadn’t won a national title yet of the eight schools remaining. The other school was East Tennessee State, which fell 27-3 to FCS powerhouse North Dakota State on Saturday.
Now, of the four teams in the semifinals, South Dakota State is the only team without a national championship. NDSU has won it every year since 2011 but two, skipping out on last year and 2016. James Madison has won two national titles. One came in 2004 and the other in 2016. The last team in the semifinals is Montana State. The Bobcats’ lone FCS title came all the way back in 1984.
Looking ahead, the Jackrabbits will meet eighth-seeded Montana State. Montana State just pulled off a very shocking upset over undefeated and top-seeded Sam Houston State in dominating fashion.
Sam Houston State is the reigning national champions. 2020 was their first FCS title in program history.
Who did Sam Houston State win last year’s national championship against?
You guessed it. Davis and the Jackrabbits.
SDSU lost that game despite another big day from Davis. Davis finished that game with 178 rushing yards and all three of the TDs scored by South Dakota State in a 23-21 final.
Area fans, keep your eyes peeled for the Jackrabbits’ FCS semifinal contest with Montana State at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Davis has been an absolute force to begin his career at the next level. He’s been so hard to stop he poses one big question for me: Does he try to transfer to a larger D1 school or does he stay?
There’s the excitement of maybe seeing him carry the ball for a team in a power-5 conference one day. But there’s also the excitement of seeing him run all over defenses in the FCS like he’s doing now.
I’m sure the thought is there. The idea of running the ball for a program like Oklahoma or Ohio State, even an Oregon or a Texas A&M I’m sure is very enticing.
If Davis gets the shot to run the ball for a top-tier DI FBS program, I’d love to see him take it.
But what he’s doing in Brookings, South Dakota is eye-popping. Three more years of this would be fun to watch as well.
Regardless of what he does with his next three seasons of eligibility, one thing is for certain.
Joplin’s Jackrabbit will still be running wild.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.