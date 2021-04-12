CASSVILLE, Mo. — An unassisted goal by Paisley Parker in the 97th minute lifted the Joplin girls soccer team to a 2-1 win over Cassville on Monday night at Cassville High School.
The Eagles’ game-winning goal followed a goal by Cassville in the 80th minute that knotted the score at 1. Joplin drew first blood in the first half with a goal in the 31st minute by Annie Lenhart, who was assisted by Masyn Briggs.
Joplin finished with 15 shots on net, while Cassville tallied 13 shots on net.
Eagles goalkeeper Reece Schroer went the distance and logged three saves.
Joplin (4-1) returns to play at 5 p.m. Tuesday when it plays host to Webb City.
