CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Joplin’s Harry Satterlee carded a 3-over-par 75 to position himself in a tie for 14th place in the MSHSAA Class 5 State Tournament on Monday at Dalhousie Golf Club.
The sophomore finished the day six shots back of tournament frontrunner William King of Rockhurst, who led the field with a 3-under 69. The tournament will conclude with a final round of 18 holes on Tuesday.
Junior Hobbs Campbell also competed for Joplin and shot an 83 to land in a tie for 52nd.
Rockhurst led the team standings with a score of 295 and was followed by second-place Lee’s Summit West (306) and third-place Priory (308).
CLASS 4
NEW BLOOMFIELD, Mo. — Carl Junction freshman Jack Spencer shot a 4-over 76 and was in a tie for eighth place at the end of the first round of the Class 4 state tournament at Meadow Lake Acres Country Club.
Spencer finished the round just three shots back of individual leader Aiden Asby of Bolivar, who carded a 73.
The Bulldogs had two other individuals competing on the big stage in senior Zachary Wrensch and junior Jacob Teeter. Wrensch shot an 82 to end the round in a tie for 33rd while Teeter shot an 85 to land in a tie for 58th with Webb City’s Levi Lassiter and Neosho’s Xander Woodward.
Keegon Dill led the way for Webb City with an 83, which put him in a tie for 40th.
In the team standings, Rolla led the field with a 321 while Lutheran South (325) and Westminister Christian Academy (328) rounded out the top three schools.
CLASS 3
SEDALIA, Mo. — Nevada’s Owen Swearingen carded an even-par 70 to finish the first round of the Class 3 state tournament in a three-way tie for first place at Sedalia Country Club.
Blair Oaks’ Dylan Bryan and Bishop LeBlond’s Samuel Schoeberl were the other two golfers at the top of the individual standings with Swearingen.
Monett, which qualified its team to the state tourney, was led by Jaxon Bailey, who ended the day in fifth place after shooting a 72. Jacob Hoyt (84), David Southard (85) and Clay Butterworth (103) were positioned in 38th, 40th and 82nd, respectively.
The Cubs ended the round in sixth place in the team standings with a score of 344. Father Tolton Regional Catholic led the field with a 295, which was one stroke ahead of second-place Bishop LeBlond (296).
Elijah Olson (90) and Jace Wilson (94) competed for Seneca and finished the day tied for 58th and 73rd in the individual standings.
CLASS 2
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Sarcoxie’s Eli Ellis headlined the area schools in the first round of the Class 2 state tournament as he shot an 87 to position himself in a tie for 21st place at Columbia Country Club.
Ellis’ teammate, Matthew Swayne, carded a 99.
Lamar’s Koen Littlejohn finished the round in a tie for 44th with a 93, while Pierce City’s Tyler Johnson and Ashton Medlin shot 98 and 101, respectively.
Trigg Lindahl of Hermann led the field with a one-under 70 and was five strokes ahead of runner-up Tyler McNeive (75) of Barstow.
California (332) ended the round with the lead in the team standings while Barstow (334) was positioned in second.
CLASS 1
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — McAuley Catholic’s Rocco Bazzano-Joseph shot an 86 in the opening round to land in a tie for 20th place in the Class 1 state tournament at Rivercut Golf Course.
Bazzano-Joseph finished eight strokes back of individual leader Joseph Devoy (78) of Columbia Independent.
Also competing for the Warriors, Evan Damour shot a 92 to end the day in a tie for 34th while Vincent Martinez carded a 113.
Thomas Jefferson Independent had two individuals finish the round in the top 50 in Jacob Jarrett (95) and Jack Tyrrell (96). Luke Miller and Caden Myers shot 98 and 100, respectively, for the Cavaliers, who shot 389 as a team and ended the day in eighth place in the team standings.
College Heights Christian School’s Logan Decker shot a 122 in his opening round.
Cole Camp led the team standings with a 335, while Marceline (346) and Westran (353) rounded out the top three schools.
