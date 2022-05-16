Republic pitcher Cole Iles put together quite the gem on Monday, and it came at the expense of the Joplin baseball team.
The 6-foot-1 senior righty tossed a shutout and limited the fifth-seeded Eagles to just a pair of hits as the fourth-seeded Tigers claimed a 5-0 win in the first round of the Class 6 District 6 Tournament at Joplin High School.
Iles delivered 92 pitches and struck out four batters while walking a pair in seven innings of work. The stellar outing helped Republic advance to the tournament semifinals to take on top-seeded Nixa, a 12-2 victor over eighth-seeded Central (Springfield), on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Joplin saw its season come to a close with a 14-15 record.
“At the end of the day, we’ve got to be able to swing it a little bit better to give ourselves a chance,” Joplin head coach Kyle Wolf said. “I thought we competed one the mound, and I thought we did some things defensively that were good. But when you’re struggling to score runs, it’s just hard to get any energy and mojo going.
“Credit to their kid (Iles). He kept us off balance and never really gave us a chance to feel good about anything in the box. … It wasn’t for lack of effort. We just couldn’t get things going for us.”
The Eagles stranded five runners on the base paths in the game, including two apiece in the second and seventh innings.
Joplin threatened to draw first blood in the top of the second after placing runners on third and first with one out. But Republic worked out of the jam when Iles forced Landon Maples to groundout to shortstop to end the frame.
The Tigers took advantage of the Eagles’ missed opportunity in the bottom half by plating a pair of runs. A single and then back-to-back free passes loaded the bases with one out before Gunner Ellison lined a two-run single to center field for the 2-0 advantage.
Republic added two more runs to its lead thanks to a two-out rally in the bottom of the third. A fly out and a strikeout was followed by a walk drawn by Ace McWatters to keep the frame alive for the Tigers. Then in the next at-bat, Trace Harrington belted a two-run home run to left field to give Republic a 4-0 lead.
One more insurance run was plated by Republic in the fourth on a two-out, RBI double to left field by Gavyn Beckner.
The Eagles had at least one base runner aboard in each of the last three innings but never got the timely hit they needed to get on the scoreboard.
In Joplin’s last opportunity in the top of the seventh, a Layten Copher walk and then a Tyler Schumann single up the middle gave the Eagles runners on second and first with two outs in the frame. But again, Iles and the Republic defense stymied the threat as Adam Brown gloved a liner hit by Bodee Carlson in left field.
“He just did a great job with his breaking ball — being able to spot it up and throw it in any count,” Wolf said of Iles. “Then he would mix in his fastball every once in a while just to keep you off balance and unsure of what was coming. … We were unable to make enough adjustments consistently to string some things together and score some runs.”
Ethan Guilford started for Joplin and surrendered five earned runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings. Brady Mails and Justin McReynolds allowed a combined two hits and no runs in two innings of relief.
Harrington paced Republic at the plate as he went 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBI.
Monday marked the end of the prep careers of Joplin seniors Carlson, Isaac Meadows, Schumann, Guilford, Kyler Stokes and Joe Jasper.
“I just told them down there that it hurts right now, but don’t lose sight of the fun things that happened this year, too,” Wolf said. “It’s hard right now and it’s east to look back on losing your last game. The reality is that it happens to every team in the state except one. So I think there’s a lot more to this game than that, and I think we had some great times this year. We had some really big wins and a lot of fun times.
“As far as our seniors, it’s hard every year. You build a bond with these guys and you go through a lot with them. To see that high school season end is hard. All of these guys have been through a lot, and a couple of them have had to show a lot of resiliency. … I’m proud of them and I love them. I wish them the best. They’ll always be an Eagle, and if they need anything, I’m always here.”
