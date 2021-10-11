KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sophia Schwartz tied for 27th individually to help aid the Joplin girls to an eighth-place team finish at the Class 4 District 3 tournament on Monday at the Fred Arbanas Golf Course.
Schwartz carded a 106 to pace the Eagles and was followed by Kenna Haley (111), Lindsey Belnap (113) and Chloe Friend (120).
St. Teresa’s Academy won the team title with a score of 369 to qualify for the Class 4 state tournament as a team. Raymore-Peculiar (374) finished runner-up and also qualified to state as a team, while Lee’s Summit West (386), Notre Dame de Sion (386) and Lee’s Summit (396) rounded out the top five teams.
Sarah Larkins of Ray-Pec claimed the individual district title with a 7-over-par 79, besting runner-up Sophia McClure of Notre Dame de Sion by two strokes.
The Class 4 state tournament will be held October 18-19 at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield.
