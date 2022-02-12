For the first time in their prep wrestling careers, Joplin’s Draven VanGilder and Gunner Price are state bound.
VanGilder and Price placed third and fourth in their respective brackets in the Class 4 District 3 Tournament at Nixa High School on Saturday to punch their tickets to the MSHSAA Class 4 Wrestling Championships.
The two grapplers will represent Joplin on the big stage next week when the state tourney kicks off on Thursday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Mo.
“I don’t think you’re ever completely satisfied unless you’re taking all of your kids to state, but I’m happy with the way those two kids competed this weekend,” Joplin head coach Jeremy Finley said. “They battled and represented our program and our school very well. We’re excited for them and can’t wait to watch them compete next week.”
VanGilder, a junior competing at the 195-pound weight class, went 4-1 in the tourney and clinched a state berth with a 4-3 decision over second-seeded Zach Attebury of Belton in the bubble round. He went on to claim a 9-2 decision over Jaylen Nevins of Raymore-Peculiar in his third-place match.
“I can’t say enough about Draven VanGilder,” Finley said. “He wasn’t even seeded anywhere in the top seven and he comes out and beats the 2-seeded kid. Then he beats him again in the bubble match to go for third or fourth. He ends up taking third place and we’re just extremely proud of him.”
Gunner Price, a senior heavyweight, finished 3-2 and reserved his spot in the state tourney with a second-period fall over Kwan Watkins of Smith-Cotton in the bubble round.
“Here’s the thing about Gunner: When the lights are shining the brightest, Gunner Price comes to wrestle,” Finley said. “He’s a competitor, and we just can’t say enough about Gunner. We love having him around, and again, he’s just the ultimate competitor.”
The Eagles took 11 total wrestlers to the district tournament, including six who came two wins shy of qualifying for state.
“Obviously we’re a little disappointed that some of our kids didn’t get to reach their goals,” Finley said. “But it happens every year. We try to learn from our lessons and move on.”
Finley added that VanGilder and Price are more than content to be viewed as underdogs next week in Columbia as they look to reach the state podium for the first time in their high school careers.
“We always kind of have that underdog mentality a little bit,” he said. “I don’t remember a time when we didn’t really have that mentality. We embrace that and don’t shy away from it. I’m just proud of our kids and look forward to next week.”
Joplin placed 13th in the team standings with 73 points.
Ozark won the team raced with 176 points and was followed by second-place Nixa (160) and third-place Lebanon (155.5).
Carthage, which placed fourth as a team with 117.5 points, crowned one individual champion in Davion King (160), who earned a 3-2 decision over Jackson Jones of Lee’s Summit in the finals.
The Tigers qualified four to the state tournament overall. Eli Sneed (138) went 3-1 in the event to place second, while Grey Petticrew (145) and Braxdon Tate (152) both placed third.
King placed fifth at state a season ago, and Sneed and Tate are both returning qualifiers.
CLASS 2 DISTRICT 3
Seneca, with three individual champions and eight total state qualifiers, placed second as a team with 174.5 points in the Class 2 District 3 Tournament at Seneca High School.
Helias Catholic won the team title with 242.5 points and was followed by Seneca, Blair Oaks (140), Osage (111) and Harrisonville (88.5) in the top five.
Picking up district titles for Seneca were Brady Roark (120) — a defending state champion — Andrew Manley (138) and Gabriel Commons (170). Other Indians to punch their tickets to the state tourney were third-place finishers Caden Thompson (106), Keatin Burleson (113), Brayden Thiel (132), Dane Napier (182), and fourth-place finisher Nick Stephens (220).
Monett was led by a pair of individual champions in Simon Hartline (106) and Harrison Merriman (285), who placed second and third, respectively, at state last season. Corbin McCully (170) placed fourth to make the state tourney for a second consecutive year.
Cassville had a trio of state qualifiers in district champion Akhilleus Arguelles (132), runner-up Jake Anthonysz (160) and fourth-place finisher Kurt Deaver (113).
Mokey Dawn (126) and Kenneth Johnson (195) both placed fourth to highlight the weekend for Nevada, and Aurora had one state qualifier in third-place finisher Ian Jackson (220).
CLASS 1 DISTRICT 2
Diamond qualified five wrestlers to state en route to a third-place finish in the Class 1 District 2 Tournament at Versailles High School.
The Wildcats amassed 122 points and was bested only by team champion St. Michael the Archangel (165) and runner-up Versailles (162).
Landon Clement (195) won a district title to lead the way for Diamond while Brayden Clement (152) placed second and Breydon Pelt (106) third, Ty Douglas (182) and Tyler May (220) each placed third.
