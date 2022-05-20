Joplin Sports Authority, in partnership with Twin Hills Golf and Country Club, hosted the 2022 NJCAA Division II Men’s National Championship on Tuesday through Friday at the Twin Hills course.
Twin Hills and JSA were originally slated to host the 2020 championship but were rescheduled to host this year’s tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2022 tournament field included the defending NJCAA D2 champions and third-ranked Parkland College (Champagne, Illinois), top-ranked Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, second-ranked Kirkwood (Iowa) Community College and fifth-ranked Tyler (Texas) Junior College.
Joining those four teams were sixth-ranked Heartland Community College (Normal, Ill.), seventh-ranked Meridian (Mississippi) Community College, eighth-ranked Walters State (Tennessee) Community College, 10th-ranked Northeast (Nebraska) Community College, 13th-ranked Hawkeye (Iowa) Community College, 14th-ranked Abraham Baldwin (Georgia) Agriculture College, 15th-ranked Cleveland State (Tenn.) Community College, 21st-ranked Grand Rapids (Michigan) Community College, 23rd-ranked Illinois Valley Community College, 27th-ranked Mineral Area (Mo.) College, Black Hawk (Ill.) Community College, Bryant and Stratton (Wisconsin) College, Glendale (Arizona) Community College, South Mountain (Ariz.) Community College, Oakland (Mich.) Community College and Muskegon (Mich.) Community College.
A total of 20 schools represented by 28 individuals from eight districts (Midwest, Gulf, Great Lakes, South Central, North Central, Central, Southeast and West) were present.
South Mountain claimed the team title with a 31-over-par 1,183 and was followed by Mississippi Gulf Coast (1,202), Tyler (1,202), Parkland (1,208) and Kirkwood (1,211).
South Mountain’s Cecil Belisle won the individual title with an even-par 288 in the 72-hole event. Southeast’s Geronimo Narizzano (291), Tyler’s Max Reynolds (292), Heartland’s Mason Minkel (292) and Glendale’s Matthew Creighton (293) rounded out the top five individuals.
