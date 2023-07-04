On June 22, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks held a public panel discussion on baiting wildlife with experts from Kansas, North Dakota, and Oklahoma
The Department defines baiting wildlife as “The act of intentionally placing food, or nutrient substances, to manipulate the behavior of wildlife species." The agency said this distinct from providing agricultural food plots or backyard birdfeeders.
KDWP also announced it will host several town hall-style public meetings in the coming months to solicit broader input on the issue.
No official regulation recommendations are planned for future commission meetings.
In Kansas, it is illegal to bait wildlife on public lands, and lands enrolled in the Walk-in Hunting Access program; baiting is allowed on private lands in Kansas, which comprise 98% of the state
Baiting can be a leading cause of the unnatural congregation of wildlife and subsequent spreading of diseases.
Source: Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks
