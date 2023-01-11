Kansas wildlife officials began restoring an endangered minnow to the Arkansas river last November.
According to the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ Fisheries and Ecological Services staff, the Plains minnow was once found throughout the sandy streams and rivers of the Kansas and Arkansas river basins, but declined in numbers statewide since 1970.
“These declines have long been attributed to changes in streamflow volumes and patterns due to groundwater mining and surface water diversions — such as dams, levees, pumping stations, irrigation canals, or other manmade structures,” according to the state agency.
The Plains minnow was initially listed as a species in need of conservation in 1987, but it was reclassified as threatened in 2003 under the Kansas Nongame and Endangered Species Conservation Act.
Over the past two years, Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks staff collected more than 250 mature Plains minnows from the Salt Fork of the Arkansas River in Barber County and took them to the Kansas Aquatic Biodiversity Center in Farlington, Kansas, near Pittsburg, where they were propagated and reared for release into areas where they once thrived.
Early in November, stocking began in the Arkansas River near Oxford, Kansas.
Dan Mosier II, senior manager of fish culture at the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks said in a statement: “This 2022 year-class of minnows were transferred from the KABC’s live transport trailer to a ‘soft release’ containment structure in the river. This structure, pioneered by KDWP’s Ecological Services Section, allowed the minnows to become fully adjusted to the river’s current before being released.”
“The value of this type of conservation effort is that it can help ensure the long-term viability of this native species throughout its current and historical distribution in Kansas,” added Mark VanScoyoc, biodiversity survey coordinator and ecologist for the department, in a statement. “By bolstering native populations, we become one step closer toward down-listing, and potentially removing this species, from its threatened status.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.