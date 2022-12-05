Summary:
Kansas and Arkansas will meet in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28. This will mark the Jayhawks' first bowl appearance since the end of the 2008 season. Kansas started 5-0 and cracked the AP Top 25 this year. The Jayhawks' six wins are more than they had in the previous three seasons combined. Arkansas started 3-0 and reached No. 10 in the AP Top 25. This is Kansas' second appearance in the Liberty Bowl and first postseason trip since the Insight Bowl in December 2008. This is Arkansas' sixth trip to the Liberty Bowl.
Stats:
Kansas (6-6, Big 12) vs. Arkansas (6-6, Southeastern Conference), Dec. 28, 5:30 p.m. ET
Location:
Memphis, Tennessee
Top Players:
Kansas: RB Devin Neal. He ran for a team-best 1,061 yards and nine touchdowns to go with a TD catch.
Arkansas: QB KJ Jefferson. He has thrown for 22 touchdowns and run for seven more as a dual-threat weapon.
Notable:
Kansas: The Jayhawks opened 5-0 and cracked the AP Top 25 poll before losing six of seven to close the schedule, though Kansas has won more games this year than in its previous three years combined (five).
Arkansas: The Razorbacks started started 3-0 and spent two weeks at No. 10 in the AP Top 25 before losing three straight to ranked opponents, then losing three of four in November.
Bowl History:
Kansas: Second appearance in the Liberty Bowl, first bowl appearance since the the Insight Bowl at the end of the 2008 season and 13th overall.
Arkansas: Sixth appearance in the Liberty Bowl, second straight postseason appearance and 44th overall.
