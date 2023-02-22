The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is accepting proposals for its Chickadee Checkoff Small Grants Program through March 3.
Eligible projects must focus on wildlife diversity and native non-game wildlife species while addressing the issues and strategies within the Kansas State Wildlife Action Plan, which can be found online at ksoutdoors.com/Services/Kansas-SWAP.
“Since 1980, we’ve been able to fund a variety of educational, research-based, and habitat projects related to non-game species, thanks to donations received through Chickadee Checkoff,” Daren Riedle, KDWP wildlife diversity coordinator, said in a statement. “By making small grants available from these donations, we’re then able to utilize the talents and expertise of our conservation partners to be a true force for nature in Kansas.”
For more information, including eligibility requirements, and to view a list of Ecological Service’s priority projects for 2023, download the Chickadee Checkoff grant guidance document visit chickadeecheckoff.com.
Source: Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks
