Youths pursuing wild game in the field for the first time bring me great pleasure. A legal harvest on that adventure sweetens the pot.
Both occurred on the opening morning of the 2022 Missouri youth spring turkey hunting season on private land northwest of Joplin.
It took Josh Stebens, 15, of Carl Junction — mentored by his grandfather, Dave Bender — only 30 minutes to bag a mature gobbler.
Mother Nature was anything but cantankerous, dishing a vivid blue sky, few clouds and no wind.
Shortly after dawn, the pair walked a cleared trail through the timber to a ground blind overlooking an open field.
“We headed to the blind at 6:40 a.m.,” Josh said. “After about 30 minutes of waiting, we were finally able to lure a group of birds in with a (slate) friction call and turkey decoys.”
Josh, a sophomore at Carl Junction High School, waited patiently for a clean, ethical shot at a gobbler with the longest beard. With a spreading pellet pattern, he didn’t want to be guilty of killing more than one turkey — that would’ve been illegal — or injuring any birds.
“At the right time, I pulled the trigger,” Josh said. He waited a few minutes in the blind before retrieving his prize.
“He said it was a (adrenaline) rush,” Dave texted me shortly after 8 a.m. after his grandson bagged the tom. “I think it’s in his blood now.”
Dave was referring to Josh becoming a lifelong hunter, one of the primary goals of youth turkey and deer seasons. It also provides an excellent opportunity for a mentor to review firearms safety rules and bond with the younger hunter.
This is another success story for the Missouri Department of Conservation in its ongoing efforts to recruit new generations of lifelong hunters.
2023 TURKEY FORECAST
Although the Show-Me State’s wild turkey population has been in decline for several years due to poor hatches and poult survival rates, Nick Oakley, wild turkey and grouse biologist with MDC, is optimistic about the upcoming spring hunting season.
Spring turkey hunting success is driven by the number of two-year-old gobblers on the landscape, Oakley told me.
“Two-year-olds are more likely to gobble and be receptive to hunters’ efforts,” Oakley said. “Therefore, we must look at what production looked like in 2021 to get a sense for how many two-year-old gobblers are likely to be present in 2023.”
With any state with huntable populations, that depends on the spring hatch and how many poults survived to reach maturity.
Oakley said that production was slightly up in comparison to the previous five-year average at the statewide level in 2021.
“Every year there is a regional variation, but the areas north of and along the Missouri River saw the highest production in the state,” Oakley said. “2021 was better than the five-year average in the central and eastern portion of the Ozarks.”
Oakley continued: “Production on the western portion was below the statewide average.
“The majority of reports I have received from landowners recently are of larger winter flocks than most have seen in recent years,” Oakley added. “Population stabilization, reports of good winter flock sizes and above-average hard mast crop all point to another good turkey season.”
DATES, BAG LIMITS
Missouri’s regular spring season runs from April 17 to May 7.
Hunters may harvest two male turkeys or turkeys with visible beards; however, only one may be taken during the first week.
If you don’t bag one during the first week, you may take two turkeys during the second and third weeks of the season. Regulations prohibit harvesting two turkeys on the same day.
Shooting hours are one-half hour before sunrise to sunset.
For additional information about spring turkey hunting regulations, contact mdc.mo.gov.
INTEReSTING TO NOTE
• An estimated 2 million hunters in 49 states will be afield this spring to chase the king of spring.
• In spite of the downward population trend in recent years, Missouri hunters still harvested over 36,000 turkeys (youth and regular seasons combined) during the 2022 spring season. The spring harvest was up about 5% from the 2021 spring turkey harvest.
• The National Wild Turkey Federation, founded in 1973, is committed to the ongoing enhancement of wild turkey habitat. NWTF members, staff, and federal and state agencies have worked tirelessly to increase the North America wild turkey population from 1.3 million to a historic high of over 7 million today.
