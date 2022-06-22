In July and August of 1991, I embarked on a six-week, 11,000-mile vacation from Southwest Missouri to Alaska with family. Camping for 37 consecutive nights, my parents, in-laws and a male teenager from our church joined the northland adventure.
We caught every species of salmon Alaska offers: king, silver, sockeye, pink and chum.
One day, an hour before sunset, we fished a bay in the Gulf of Alaska. I landed a scrappy pink salmon on nearly every cast. Others in our group experienced similar results. On the Kenai Peninsula, my father-in-law and I landed numerous 6- to 10-pound sockeye salmon at the popular Russian River.
Pound for pound, many anglers consider sockeyes the hardest fighting salmon in Alaska. Known for breaking rods into splintered fragments of graphite, sockeyes perform blistering runs and spectacular aerial displays. I feared my rod was going to snap on many hook sets. Reds often stripped line from my bait casting reel, leaping onto the opposite bank before flopping back into the water to be landed. I’ve never hooked any species of fish exhibiting this type of erratic and insane behavior.
It didn’t take long for our group to realize that there was (and still is) no better place than The Frontier State to catch sport fish — especially trophies. Even though there seems to be an endless number of fish in the state, trophy fish in Alaska aren’t easy to catch.
What is a trophy? The definition varies from angler to angler. The king salmon I caught was a trophy, although countless anglers have caught bigger ones.
On a gorgeous sunny day, my father-in-law and I fished a river resembling Roaring River in width, depth and water clarity. King salmon, dark red to copper color with heavy pigmentation, were on their annual spawning migration.
Kings rarely feed during the spawn. Large deposits of fat and oil nourish them on their upriver journey and enhance the development of eggs and milt.
It’s common for kings to migrate several hundred miles to their freshwater spawning sites. Females lay an astounding 4,000 to 12,000 eggs in a redd (nest), which is immediately fertilized by a male. The eggs hatch in 7 to 12 weeks, depending on the locale and water temperature. Both sexes die soon after spawning.
I talked with a local who shared ideas on how to catch a spawning king. He suggested that I cast a large shiny silver spoon with a treble hook.
Most bone-jarring strikes occur during the summer months when the water is warm, he said. Repetitive, precise casting is the key to success during the spawn. A king will usually strike a lure out of aggravation.
I targeted the largest of a group of suspended kings in a deep pool and made multiple casts where the lure wobbled inches in front of it’s nose. Cast after cast after cast after cast — a tedious minimum of 50 — with nary a strike. Suddenly, the lock-jawed king exploded into anger, engulfing the presentation.
The six-foot bass rod and bait-casting reel, spooled with 10-pound test monofilament line, was inadequate for the task at hand, but it would have to do.
With the rod doubled and reel squealing of stolen line, my odds of landing this exasperated king were virtually zero. Swimming downstream, the powerful chinook could’ve easily maneuvered into a brush pile and broken the line. Every time she stripped line from the reel, I had no choice but to follow her path. Over a half hour and hundreds of yards downstream, the king was spent. I was tuckered as well, mentally and physically. The long battle had finally come to an end.
Ecstatic, I failed to weigh the fish and measure the length and girth; however, I vividly recall the tip of her tail touching the river bank and the front of her nose in line with my naval. Her sagging belly was bulging with eggs.
One length-to-weight conversion chart for an average king salmon indicates that the 44-inch fish weighed 32 1/2 pounds.
And what is an “average” king salmon? Is it one with eggs? Without eggs? Male? Female?
One of these days, my better half and I plan to fish the Kenai River, Alaska’s home of mammoth kings. The glacier-fed river is the most popular king salmon fishery in the world.
And will we drive to the northland on our next Alaskan escapade? Not in this lifetime — that is, unless my wife says differently.
