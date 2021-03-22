Warm spring winds were gusting at 30 mph. To strike wary gobblers, we were going to have to call loud and often.
Hunting small acreage near Mindenmines a couple of years ago during the Missouri spring turkey season, Vince and I sat on the ground in a fence row some 3 feet apart. Our backs were partially concealed by vines and brush. Facing the hard light of the eastern sun, an open gate was a few yards to Vince’s left.
A terrible setup. We would’ve been better served sitting in a camouflage blind in the open field facing west.
At dawn, my calling eventually elicited a response from some gobblers behind us. Periodically stroking a high-pitched box call to cut through the wind, the turkeys slowly closed the distance. My flock of realistic-looking decoys — a 3/4 strut jake and three hens in submissive, feeding and lookout poses — were staked 20 yards in the open field east of the gate.
As the birds approached, Vince peeked over his right shoulder and spied three plump, corn-fed jakes a few yards away.
“Don’t move,” Vince said just loud enough that I could hear him in the wind. “They’re right behind us.”
I froze like a statue. So did Vince.
Nothing will bust a hunter on a turkey hunt more quickly than movement.
The jakes meandered single file through the gate’s opening and approached the fakes. The first one started to flog the jake decoy. The second bird followed suit.
The pair was totally focused on whipping the decoy for exclusive breeding rights to the hen decoy that was lying in a submissive position.
The third jake, the last in line walking through the opening, guessed that something didn’t look right. and what didn’t look right was the hunters illuminated by the bright sun.
When Vince slowly raised his shotgun for a shot, the last jake’s demeanor transformed from calm to skittish. He sounded the danger alarm with a series of putts and scampered northward out of sight. Undeterred, the first two juveniles’ only mission was to thrash the male decoy to a pulp.
After taking careful aim, Vince clicked the safety to the fire position, squeezed the trigger and dropped the biggest one. The jake decoy wobbled rapidly east to west several times after being hit with shotgun pellets.
Upon inspection, Vince was relieved that my decoy wasn’t damaged. He entertained the unpleasant thought of having to buy me a new one. At $170, a replacement would’ve been costly.
To Vince’s relief, the decoy wasn’t damaged because Dave Smith decoys offer self-healing durability to stand up to errant pellets and attacks from aggressive gobblers. With elastomer technology, the company creates decoys with perfect memory and properties far superior to polyethylene, the standard for portable decoys since the 1960s.
“I told you to shoot several times, but you couldn’t hear me,” Vince said. “After the first jake ran away, I wasn’t going to let the other two birds walk. When one of the jakes started to run off, that’s when I decided to shoot.”
Since the morning was young, we decided to stay put and try to call in a lovesick longbeard. After several yelps on the same box call, we heard a faint gobble from the southeast. My partner, who has perfect vision, spotted a huge gobbler at 400 yards appearing from the edge of a thicket. Another series of high-volume yelps, and the gobbler sprinted our direction. He didn’t close the gap as quickly as we had hoped, but he came our way nonetheless.
After traveling a hundred yards, the gobbler walked west down a cleared lane that separated two fields.
The longbeard stood his ground at 70 yards. Similar to the skittish jake, he didn’t approve of our setup. If we had been concealed in a blind, we would’ve had a much better chance of luring him to the decoys.
After a few minutes, the big tom skedaddled. After stretching our legs, I took several pictures of Vince and his harvest. It was a fitting conclusion to a fun, action-packed morning.
Keith Costley lives in Baxter Springs, Kan., and is an avid fisherman and hunter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.