Jerry Walker, of Webb City, was between a rock and a hard place.
Although pesky scheduling conflicts in the spring foiled four stocking opportunities, he was adamant that another opportunity wouldn’t pass him by.
That’s where yours truly entered the picture.
In late June, I reported to a feed store parking lot in Joplin to retrieve Jerry’s order of 200 fingerlings of largemouth bass and channel catfish.
Arkansas Pondstockers, of Harrisburg, Arkansas, was founded in 1996 by Don and Mike Denton. The father-and-son team started delivering fingerling fish to area feed stores.
The company has expanded to more than a dozen trucks, delivering fingerlings in 21 states. Arkansas Pondstockers sells largemouth bass, hybrid bluegill, regular bluegill, black crappie, channel catfish, redear sunfish, white amur grass carp, fathead minnows and koi.
Upon my arrival, a man knocked on the passenger-side window to get my attention.
“Are you here to pick up some fish?” he inquired.
“Yes, I am,” I replied. “The truck should will be here any minute.”
The man was stocking a friend’s pond a couple of miles from where Jerry’s pond is located.
The parking lot filled quickly with customers. When I was ready to pay for Jerry’s order, an associate said the company accepted only cash or check.
Just my luck. All I had in my wallet was a credit card.
“How long will you be here?” I asked.
“Until 8:30,” she answered.
“That doesn’t give me much time to go to my bank,” I pondered audibly. “I’ll be back in a bit.”
Not long thereafter, I was back in line to pay for Jerry’s fingerlings that he reimbursed me for later. The associate handed me the receipt and a fish release guide.
Transport containers were provided — one for each species of fish. They consisted of big heavy-duty clear plastic bags filled with an ample amount of oxygen to keep the fingerlings alive for an hour. The bags were secured with a thick rubber band so the oxygen couldn’t escape.
“We keep the fingerlings at 56 degrees,” the associate told me, “so you’ll need to follow the instructions to ensure their survival.”
A successful stocking in the heat of summer isn’t an easy task. Improper release can result in a total loss.
The odds of fingerling survival increases dramatically in late winter and early spring when the water temperature in a pond or lake is comparable to the water temperature in the truck’s tanks.
No complaints, though. I was happy to pinch hit for Jerry.
I did my best to follow the stocking tips of the associate and the instructions provided by the Arkansas company. The associate advised that I pour a cup of the warmer pond water every minute or so into the bag until the water in the bag matched the water temperature of the pond.
That was easier said than done. Because I didn’t have a water thermometer, all I could do was guess.
As fate would have it, there was nary a cup in my vehicle to be found. No empty plastic water bottles. No empty soda cups. Nothing. What was I to do?
Thinking quickly, I cupped my hands like everyone does to perform a variety of functions. Filling each bag with pond water was tedious, but that gave the fingerlings ample time to adjust to the water temperature of their new home.
The most difficult part of the entire process was being on a deadline. I only had an hour to properly stock the fingerlings before the bags ran out of oxygen.
A severe drought in the Four-State Area last summer was devastating to some ponds and small lakes. Jerry’s pond was down several feet, and the oxygen was severely depleted. The water’s color had transformed from brown to lime green. Along part of the bank, the water’s surface was littered with algae.
The color of the water is now back to normal. So is the water level. Hopefully, the algae will never return. The pond appears to have returned to its natural state.
Fifteen minutes after the stocking was complete, only two bass fingerlings succumbed to shock. I consider the release to have been successful.
For more information about stocking fingerlings, Arkansas Pondstockers may be reached Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 870-578-9773 or contact@arkansaspondstockers.com.
