Should we take a September vacation when the leaves of quaking aspen trees are displaying stunning hues of yellow, red and orange or in August to escape days on end of unbearable temperatures over 100 degrees?
Weighing the pros and cons of each option, we chose the latter. Colorado, the Centennial State, was our destination.
Cheryl, my wife, and I camped at Cedar Bluff State Park in western Kansas the first night. Thankfully, the air conditioner wasn’t needed.
We set camp the following day in the Pike National Forest near Colorado Springs.Hundreds of majestic pine trees beautified the campground’s landscape.
At dusk, Cheryl and I went on a short hike and observed a large black bear at a safe distance feeding in a meadow adjacent to the campground. The host said that bears are regular campsite visitors in the fall, eating and drinking nearly nonstop to prepare for winter hibernation.
A sign recommended steps campers could follow to avoid attracting bears to their site and how to deal with a potential or actual bear attack.
“If you encounter a bear, back away slowly facing the bear. Speak softly to the bear and try not to show fear.”
Easier said than done, but excellent advice, nonetheless.
“Fight back if the bear attacks you. Use rocks, sticks, binoculars or any object that may be available.”
Fighting back by any means possible is engraved in my DNA. If I had been carrying a pistol that would’ve been my first line of defense. Not being knowledgeable of Colorado gun laws, I abstained.
The following morning, we reported the bear sighting to the campground host.
“Are you sure that you saw a bear?” he asked. “Another camper said he spotted a bear a couple of days ago and discovered later that it was a big black stump!”
“It was a bear,” I confirmed. “We saw it feeding and moving about.”
In the afternoon, we visited Garden of the Gods, a popular natural landmark at the foot of Pikes Peak west of Colorado Springs.
Tourists from all over the world walk up to 20 miles of trails, which vary in difficulty, to view the massive, jagged red rocks. The site and visitor’s center is free and open to the public.
Speaking of trails, we walked over four miles in intermittent rains in moderate-to-difficult terrain; to younger generations, the same terrain would probably be easy to moderate.
At one point, I must’ve been showing my nearly seven decades on this planet. I was huffing and puffing when an old man walked my direction, made direct eye contact and commanded, “Keep breathing!”
“That’s the goal,” was my hasty reply before rolling my eyes. “That’s just another reminder that I’m getting old.”
“It’s also a reminder that your out of shape,” my wife countered.
Cheryl had me dead to rights, so I suffered her teasing rebuke.
Or was she teasing? Hmmm.
After a hearty breakfast in camp the following morning, we visited Cripple Creek. The town is vastly different today than it was decades ago. It’s been taken over by gambling casinos and patronized by senior citizens who want to strike it rich.
We camped several days at another national forest campground — Silver Dollar — on Turquoise Lake, five miles west of Leadville.
The beautiful 1,800-acre body of water, dammed in the 19th century and named after the nearby rare turquoise deposits, is one of Colorado’s favorite high-altitude recreation destinations.
During the summer, the lake and its surroundings offer boating, canoeing, kayaking, fishing, biking and relaxing on the beach. Winter sports include ice fishing, snowmobiling, fat biking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing.
Not observing the fall foliage was bittersweet; however, our mission to escape the hot and humid temperatures of the Four-State Area for a few days was successful. The nights cooled to the 30s and 40s and warmed on sunny days to the low 70s. Breathing the crisp Rocky Mountain air was exhilarating, and it was a refreshing change to wear winter clothing everyday until the temps warmed.
Our trip to Colorado was time well-spent. The good Lord willing, it won’t be out last.
