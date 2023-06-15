“Did you catch a deer?”
A high school student asked me that after the Missouri firearms season last fall when I was serving as a substitute teacher in the Carl Junction School District.
“No, I didn’t go hunting this year because I didn’t want to spend a lot of money for a nonresident license,” I replied.
My wife and I moved from Joplin to Baxter Springs, Kansas, five years ago.
“How about you?” I continued. “Did you kill a deer?”
“No, I didn’t catch anything,” the student said. “I didn’t go hunting either.”
I’m always amused when people who aren’t familiar with the terminology of hunting whitetails use the word “catch” instead of shoot, kill, harvest, etc.
I don’t correct anyone for saying “catch” because it would be rude to put them down in any way; however, if this hunter could physically outrun a deer, I’d be an Olympic gold medal champion in the 100-meter dash and have my picture on the front of a box of Wheaties.
No telling how much money I could make endorsing products.
No harm in dreaming, right?
LONG STRINGERS
My search recently for a metal snap fish stringer at a big box store was futile. The only stringers in stock were made of thin and thick rope.
Rope stringers are common. Two stringers were in stock: one was 15 feet in length, and the other one was 10 feet longer.
A 15-foot stringer? A 25-foot stringer?
Unless I’m missing something here, both lengths seem like overkill to me. Any angler who can fill either one in a day of fishing is a better angler than me.
STOPPING DEER
I’ve heard some of the best deer hunting stories at church.
One was from a Joplin man who harvested a buck at 125 yards with a handgun.
Another was from Max Brown, of Joplin, when he shot a deer at close range after getting it to stop. Max was sitting in a tree stand a few years back when an eight-point buck appeared. The animal was walking fast, so Max said he had to think of something quickly to say to stop the deer for a standing shot.
“HALT!” Max yelled.
“That’s the only word I could think of,” Max explained. “When I was in the Army, we were taught to say, ‘Halt! Who goes there?’”
After the command, the buck froze in his tracks, presenting Max with a successful short-range harvesting opportunity.
I’ve never heard of a hunter using that word to stop a deer.
Formal sounding it is, but one would be foolish to argue with success.
In Max’s case, the command worked and dished a humorous lifetime memory as well.
Truth be told, an unalarmed deer can be stopped in a number of ways. Just about any word or sound will do the trick. A sharp whistle is usually effective. A whitetail will usually stop to determine the location of the sound and what made it.
I stopped a walking deer once at 20 yards by asking enthusiastically, “Hey! What are you doing?” The first word most likely would’ve been enough to stop the wary animal. I added the question just for the heck of it.
After a couple of trips to a local processor, several pounds of lean, healthy venison made its way into my freezer.
MISSED OPPORTUNITY
A gentleman and his wife came to our home to tune my wife’s piano.
When Cheryl informed the couple that I write hunting and fishing columns, the wife told a story about her sister deer hunting for the first time.
“My sister saw a deer and was so mesmerized that she watched it walk out of sight,” the lady explained. “What’s funny is that she forgot to shoot it.”
Have you ever heard of a hunter forgetting to shoot a deer?
Me either.
This old goat has a terrible memory, but I can tell you this without reservation: I’ve never forgotten to take a shot at a deer.
With my poor memory, though, anything’s possible.
