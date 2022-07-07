How would you like to catch over 100 northern pike in a day?
At remote fly-in lakes in Alaska, the odds of catching that many fish are not only possible but probable. And it's uncommon for anglers to have to fish from sunrise to sunset to do it.
That's what the men in our group of family and friends accomplished 11,000 miles from Southwest Missouri in July and August in 1991.
Many in our three-vehicle caravan landed every species of salmon the state has to offer: king, silver, sockeye, pink and chum.
One of the highlights of my trip was catching a 44-inch king salmon weighing more than 30 pounds in a clearwater stream.
But I digress. Back to pike fishing.
At a visitors center, I came across a brochure advertising a fly-in pike fishing adventure out of Fairbanks. The fee per person was affordable and included a day of fishing and an overnight stay in a trapper's cabin. Only four anglers were allowed on the flight. That worked out perfect for Ralph, my father; Bill, my father-in-law; Todd, a family friend; and me.
After loading our gear into the floatplane at 6 a.m., we flew at low altitude in gorgeous weather, enabling us to observe the beauty of the Alaskan landscape that is home to over 3 million unnamed natural lakes greater than 5 acres, over 22,000 rivers and numerous ponds.
The plane's owner was Bob Elliott, a licensed bush pilot and fishing/big game guide in Fairbanks for 45 years. On the flight, I asked him what lures we would need to catch pike.
"You only need three lures," he replied.
I can't recall the first two he recommended, but the last one was a traditional Eppinger red-and-white-striped Daredevle Spoon. We discovered there were so many pike in the lake competing for food that it didn't matter what lures we used. Heck, we probably could've caught them on a bare hook.
Bob saw to it that none of his fly-in lakes were overfished. After he landed on the choppy lake's surface, we unloaded our gear.
"I'll be back in the morning around 10 a.m.," Bob said. "Have your gear packed and ready to go."
After taking our belongings to the rustic cabin, we visited briefly with two giddy Russian anglers sporting two heavy stringers of pike.
"You catch many fish," one of them said in broken English. "Many, many fish."
We couldn't hightail it to our small aluminum boats fast enough to hit the water. Dad and I fished in one boat, and Bill and Todd paired in the other.
The pilot guaranteed that if we fished hard for six to eight hours, we would catch over 100 northerns each. He also noted that 6- to 8-pound pike could be caught at the shallow end of the lake and 10- to 12-pounders in deep water.
"Start fishing in shallow water," Bob advised. "You'll be so busy catching pike that you won't have time to fish anywhere else."
By the time we started to fish, the weather turned nasty. That made no nevermind to us. Wearing rain suits in overcast, rainy and windy conditions, we were on a mission to prove Bob right about catching boatloads of pike.
Dad was in seventh heaven. Recently retired, he no longer had to wear a suit and strangling tie five days a week at the office.
Bob's promise for each of us to catch over a hundred pike became a reality. My dad and I got so bored catching fish — go figure — that he made up a game where he would run the 1 1/2-horsepower motor at high speed while I had a pike on the end of the line.
On the first attempt, I shattered one of my expensive graphite rods into splinters before the line broke.
"Dad, stop the boat!" I yelled after a dandy engulfed the presentation and doubled my rod. "Stop the boat!"
My father burst into laughter like a crazy man and continued course. When my rod broke, I made his trip. He thought my misfortune was hilarious.
Dad succumbed to dementia a decade ago. Sorely missed. I'd break a thousand rods if we could fish together in Alaska again.
