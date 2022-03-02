From state to state, the primary goals of early and late youth hunting seasons for deer and turkey are to boost hunter recruitment and instill an appreciation for the outdoors.
The early youth season in the fall gives participants an excellent opportunity to harvest a deer. Movement is optimal because deer are breeding and feeding heavily to store fat for the winter months ahead.
Turkeys breed in the spring. The early youth season provides children with an optimal opportunity to bang-flop a gobbler.
Youth seasons also allow mentors to review firearms safety, the importance of obeying regulations for managing wildlife populations, ethical practices and much more.
Unfortunately, some mentors take advantage of the early youth season to start their season early. After shooting a deer or turkey, some check it in on their child's license. Others don't even check their game in at all.
This behavior is unacceptable — illegal and unethical, that's what it is.
What really gets my goat is when mentors shoot a deer or turkey during a youth season in the presence of the child they're mentoring. What a terrible example. That teaches children to break the law.
On one such occasion, a father did everything except pull the trigger of his shotgun.
I was once an observer in a ground blind during a spring youth turkey season. When a gobbler walked into shooting range, the father shouldered his shotgun, aimed at the bird's neck and told his son several times to pull the trigger. Every time, the kid refused. The child cried the entire time.
"Everyone in our family hunts," the father told me later when I confronted him in private. "My son is going to hunt whether he wants to or not. That's the way it's going to be."
"Keep it up, and you'll burn him out," I countered. "You'll ruin him to where he'll never want to hunt as long as he lives."
Not long ago, a child showed me a picture of an impressive 12-point buck that had been taken during an early youth season. I complimented the child on his harvest.
"I didn't shoot the buck," the child confessed. "My dad did."
"Well, your dad broke the law," I replied. "You're the one who was supposed to shoot the deer."
Role model
On a positive note, Jeremy Sargent has mentored his children for years the correct way. Sargent, wife Stephanie and their two daughters reside northeast of Asbury. I can't praise this father enough for being a positive role model. He has mentored his children in deer and turkey harvests since they were 7 years old.
From the onset, Sargent told Jasmine, 15, and Lilly, 14, that they would have to shoot their own deer and turkeys. Game regulations had to be obeyed. His wife agreed.
Before Jasmine and Lilly went on their first deer hunt, Sargent set up three balloons the approximate size of a deer lung at 50 yards. Using a light-kicking .223 rifle, he told his daughters they would have to hit all three balloons on three consecutive shots before they were allowed to hunt. And during the first early youth season, that's the maximum distance he would allow them to shoot.
Sargent has been flexible through the years about how long his daughters are on stand.
"Anytime they want to stop hunting, we stop," he said.
He has taught his daughters to only take shots that produce clean, ethical kills.
During the early youth season in November, Jasmine could've taken a long distance shot at a nice buck. She declined.
"Dad, I just can't get steady enough," Jasmine said.
"Honey, I'm proud of you," Sargent replied.
Jasmine doesn't hunt with her father to make him happy.
"I do it because I like it," Jasmine said. "I really enjoy doing stuff with my dad. We have a lot of fun together when we are out there."
And isn't that what it's supposed to be, a pleasurable experience?
Hunting is an optional activity. Children shouldn't be made to do it. If they choose to hunt, it's the mentor's responsibility to make every set as enjoyable as possible.
I can't think of a better mentor than Jeremy Sargent. I tip my hat to him. He checks all the boxes.
