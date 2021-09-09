Abandoned homesteads are often overlooked as deer hunting sanctuaries.
I talked with a fellow a few years back who hunted with his son from the second story of a dilapidated farmhouse. They sneaked on a safe but squeaky floor from window to window to spy for deer.
Not once, he said, did a squeak bust a deer. The sound, although annoying to human ears, was commonplace in the long-vacated structure.
Both were successful in harvesting multiple deer through the years from this unorthodox location, one that in it's glory days buzzed with human activity. The pair had no complaints: a roof over their heads and a windbreak to boot — all the advantages of a comfortable, elevated tower stand and more.
On many sets, hunting from an existing structure — the older the better — is often more effective than sitting in a portable camouflage ground blind.
Case in point: You set up a blind and meticulously brush it in a few weeks before the season to blend with the environment. The objective is for deer to accept the blind's presence and not associate it with danger.
And during that time, you cross your fingers, pray — or both — that high winds don't blow your blind to the next county.
Speaking from personal experiences, it's always frustrating to arrive at where you've pitched a blind only to discover that it has disappeared. That happened to me last spring during the Missouri turkey season. After searching a half hour for my blind, I reluctantly set up in a brush thicket and harvested a gobbler 30 minutes later.
With all the walking around, I was fortunate to not spook the gobbler.
When scouting a new property, it's wise to take into account existing hideouts that have been mainstays for years or preferably decades.
Unlike turkey, deer are spooky creatures when spotting anything new in their world. It's in their DNA; they can't help it.
Therefore, the point is worth another mention: Blinds should be erected several weeks before the season so deer can get used to them. Better yet, hunt in or near existing structures, such as unoccupied farmhouses, outbuildings, scattered implements and the like. These areas are often brushy, overgrown with grasses, briars and saplings, providing excellent deer habitat.
The cover serves as an effective windbreak. Deer like that. Also, perennial plants in the spring, summer and fall — compliments of previous homeowners — provide a nutritional diet.
My father-in-law, Bill Crusa, of Carl Junction, an accomplished whitetail hunter back in his day, had me sit on a robust limb of a huge oak tree in the front yard of an abandoned farmhouse on opening day of the 1975 Missouri firearms deer season. I was a junior in college. The structure in Ozark County appeared to be a windstorm or two from collapsing into Mother Earth. It overlooked an outbuilding on the edge of a deep, timbered draw that was used for milking cows.
Bill scouted the area a week or two earlier and found a lot of deer sign — tracks, rubs, scrapes and well-used, intersecting trails. He was optimistic that I would have an opportunity to harvest my first deer ever.
A light blanket of frost covered the forest floor. Shortly after dawn, the sun peeked over the horizon. There was a stillness in the air, calm and serene. An hour later, with crows occasionally cawing in the distance, I heard a deer walking in the draw. The sound was unmistakable; it wasn't a squirrel jumping to and fro.
The deer took four of five steps, stopped for several seconds and repeated the sequence over and over.
My heart was pounding. I had difficulty breathing. The closer the deer got, the more my nervousness intensified, to the point of being unbearable.
After about five minutes, a mature doe walked into view and stood broadside at 35 yards. Steam rolled from her nose. I couldn't have wished for a better shot opportunity.
I positioned the peep sight of my father's antique .30-40 Krag behind the left shoulder and squeezed the trigger. The 180-grain lead projectile found it's mark, dropping the doe in her tracks.
After my heart rate returned to normal, I carefully climbed down the tree.
On this day, the abandoned farmhouse site produced.
A similar environment can be productive for you as well.
