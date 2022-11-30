Deer hunting for Austin and Haley Rhodes and their children, of Columbus, Kansas, is becoming a family affair.
In the fall of 2022, Austin sat for several sets in a camouflage blind with son Bryson and daughter Braylee. It was unbearably hot and humid in September — not ideal deer hunting weather — when Bryson pursued an impressive buck sporting velvet headgear; his sister braved frigid November temperatures to chase a bruiser with polished antlers.
Both whitetails had been captured multiple times on game cameras.
On the afternoon of Bryson’s harvest, which was the final day of the Kansas statewide firearms youth season, his mother accompanied him.
“We saw him (eight-point buck) walk out from the pond,” Haley said. “He was walking to the feeder and then back to the pond.”
“We were waiting for him to stop on his own,” Haley continued, “but he didn’t. If Austin had been there, he would’ve made a noise to stop him. I didn’t know what to do.”
Haley said that when she was looking at the deer with binoculars, Bryson was attempting to find the buck in his scope.
“That’s a really nice buck!” Haley whispered excitedly. “Do you have him in your scope?”
Bryson didn’t respond.
Haley repeated the question, this time whispering more assertively.
Again, no response.
Without warning, Bryson pulled the trigger of his father’s .243 rifle.
Haley all but jumped out of her skin.
After the buck scampered out of sight, Bryson leaned back in his chair, pointed and said, “This hurts!”
The 10-year-old failed to place the butt of the rifle firmly against his shoulder. Although recoil of a .243 is mild, it still inflicted some pain.
Could it be that her son killed the prestigious buck with velvet antlers?
Haley crossed her fingers.
“I don’t know what’s happening,” she told her husband via cellphone while breathing heavily. “I’m freaking out!”
Austin urged Haley and Bryson to remain in the blind until he got there. That didn’t happen.
Some three minutes later, the pair exited the structure and spotted the same buck staring at them face-on.
Presenting a narrow brisket shot at dusk, Bryson dropped to both knees, aimed freehand and fired a shot. The buck ran into a cedar thicket before he could chamber another round.
Disappointed, Bryson thought he missed both shots. After an extensive search after dark with a flashlight, father and son were unable to find any blood trails.
The following afternoon, Austin and Bryson found the expired buck. A broadside pass-through gut shot indicated that the deer was hit on the first shot. Although rendered inedible for human consumption, Bryson was delighted that his first deer harvest had been recovered. The same goes for his parents.
Bryson said he enjoys deer hunting because he often observes other wildlife.
“One time we (father and son) went out and saw a bobcat.”
Braylee, a 6-year-old student in the first grade, bagged her first deer, a 10-pointer, on a cold day in her father’s presence with a crossbow.
Braylee and Bryson’s bucks were green-scored by a taxidermist in Columbus at 147 and 131, respectively.
That didn’t sit well with Bryson.
“He’s fired up for next year to beat her!” Haley said with a chuckle.
Braylee’s harvested buck was named “Big Guy.”
“Dad named him, so I started calling him that,” Braylee said smiling.
Haley asked her daughter how many deer she passed on because she was determined to take “Big Guy.”
“Thousands!” Braylee replied.
I asked Braylee if she would like to go deer hunting again.
“I want to go all the time.”
To Braylee’s chagrin, regulations won’t allow her to hunt whitetails everyday, but she can sit in a blind anytime to observe wildlife. She likes that idea.
Braylee also wants a pink and purple crossbow for Christmas.
“I don’t know if Santa’s elves make crossbows in those colors,” I replied.
“Well ... then maybe Santa can make one,” she surmised.
“If he can’t,” Braylee continued, “I would like to have a black one just like my dad has.”
