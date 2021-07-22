It’s high noon.
The sun is blazing overhead in a deep blue sky barren of clouds.
Beads of perspiration roll into your eyes, causing great discomfort. The combined effects of temperature and humidity become more unbearable by the minute.
Your face, hands, arms and legs are also sweating profusely, baking in the process. Not a trickle of air is moving on this sultry day in the Ozarks.
Welcome to the dog days of summer.
Not exactly the best time of the year to catch largemouth bass in ponds, but they can be caught. Although ponds, in comparison with big reservoirs, are small in structure, good numbers of bass can be landed anytime — as long as winning strategies are put into practice.
Some anglers believe a lake is a requirement for catching trophy largemouth bass and ponds as small as a half-acre won’t grow any that size.
That’s wrong on both counts.
A few years ago at a Southwest Missouri pond, this angler encountered what hopefully won’t be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
On a nippy, overcast evening in early March with just enough of a breeze to paint ripples on the water’s surface, I landed two bass weighing more than 6 pounds, one weighing more than 5 pounds, two weighing more than 4 pounds and two weighing more than 3 pounds. I was casting a small 3/8-ounce H&H spinner bait with two dimpled silver Colorado blades and a black, gray and yellow skirt.
Because it was early spring, my retrieve was slow and steady — just enough speed to rotate the heavy-thumping, wobbling blades. After an inch of rain two days earlier, the water was on the verge of muddy.
I was using a short ultralight rod and a spinning reel with 20-pound test braided line with a 6-pound test diameter. No jerking hooksets were needed; the water boiled as each bass engulfed the double-hook presentation.
With a heavy dose of optimism, I believe the same action can be experienced during the summer as well.
For the best results, pick a pond with cover, structure, forage, water quality, aquatic plants and abundant baitfish. The dam should be at least 8 to 10 feet deep; 11 to 15 feet deep is optimal.
A sample of lures follows that have proven to catch bass in ponds in hot weather:
• A STRAIGHT-TAIL pink or white trick worm rigged wacky style on a 3/0 offset hook. Fish it with a 6 1/2 or 7-foot medium-heavy rod and a minimum of 10-pound test monofilament line. Two-pound test braided line works well, which is equal to 10-pound test mono line.
Some anglers prefer to use the smaller-diameter braided line, securing the lure, snap or swivel with a secure Palomar knot.
Cast the trick worm in and around cover, twitch it erratically and set the drag where you can get a solid hookset.
• A WEEDLESS FROG is beneficial when the pond’s surface has an overabundance moss and/or lily pads. It could be your only option.
Braided line shouldn’t get tangled in the vegetation as much as mono and fluorocarbon. Once again, use a 6 1/2- to 7-foot rod and keep the tip held high during the retrieve to lift the line over the vegetation.
Many anglers won’t consider fishing ponds loaded with top-water vegetation. Big mistake; they’re missing out in a lot of fun. These are prime ponds for catching huge bass.
• A NOISY BUZZBAIT is a monster bass lure. Tie on a 3/8-ounce buzzbait and hold on for dear life. Use the color black early and late in the day, white during high-light periods.
•A WAKEBAIT, such as a jitterbug, is a super bait during the hot summer months. Use a slow, steady retrieve. Pause the presentation every so often. Let it sit still for a couple of seconds. That’s when many bass will give you a heart attack by destroying your offering. Like many lures, the darker the ambient light, the darker the jitterbug.
When walking pond banks, travel light. Two rods and reels and a backpack or small box of lures, pliers, stringer, insect repellent, bottled water and snacks is all you need.
And when you’re landing bass hand over fist, you won’t have time to drink water and eat snacks.
That’s the last thing you’ll have on your mind.
