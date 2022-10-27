It’s a glorious day in the Ozarks — heavenly, that’s what it is, gifted from the creator of all mankind, a quintessential setting that instills a spring in my step, overflowing my heart and soul with great joy and happiness.
The delightful mood of giddiness is compelling me to smell the crisp air and soak in every second.
The magic of fall is making her annual appearance, and I’m embracing my favorite season of the year. The humid, scorching dog days of summer are history. Good riddance.
Yes, autumn is here with all her perks and benefits. The time has come to enjoy the creative displays of straw bales decorated with pumpkins, colorful mums and scarecrows before a long winter sets in.
How about taking a winding Ozark Mountain drive to view the stunning hues of red, orange and yellow foliage of the season?
How about sipping on a steaming cup of apple cider or perhaps hot cocoa with family and friends while roasting hot dogs and marshmallows for s’mores over a crackling campfire under a canopy of bright stars and clear skies, or maybe sitting around the same campfire sharing happy memories with others while listening to howling coyotes and their barking pups and the hooting of owls nearby.
Smoke from the campfire fills the air and saturates your body and clothing, but you don’t mind; it’s all a part of the fall outdoor experience.
October has arrived in all its splendor and glory, and I’m sitting on an wooden Amish porch swing with the love of my life — my wife — of nearly a half century. We are on the lower deck of my daughter and son-in-law’s new home overlooking the White River branch of Table Rock Lake in Eagle Rock. There’s not a more awe-inspiring view of the lake than where we sit, and in our senior years we’re content to savor the simplest pleasures of life.
That could be watching two squirrels chasing each other across the lawn and up and down trees. So much happens in our backyard. A mother doe and her spotted fawns bedded under a pine tree in early summer. We observed a chicken hawk perched on a high limb of an oak tree while we are drinking coffee under our outdoor garden pergola.
Life in our senior years is becoming relaxing and simple. Cheryl and I like it that way, but I digress. Back to autumn at Table Rock Lake.
Few boats are cruising the waters now. The same goes for jet skiers, water skiers, tube riders, swimmers, etc. Water temperature has cooled drastically since August. Only diehard anglers are pounding points and coves for crappie and bass.
Many boaters have winterized their vessels in preparation for winter storage. Most if not all campgrounds around the lake have closed for the winter. The lack of outdoor activity on and around the lake in the coming months won’t dampen my spirits. I welcome the peace and quiet that it provides. Busy human activity will return in the not too distant future.
While walking down life’s pathway, I’m continually reminded that there’s a reason for every season, and the arrival of another picturesque autumn, a much-anticipated gift to Ozarkians near and far, is one of the most breathtaking seasons of all. In fact, fall is the favorite season of many. Count me among the many.
If autumn in the Ozarks isn’t heaven on earth, I don’t know what is. The Ozarkian way of life is in my blood. We go way back.
I’ve lived in the Ozarks my entire life. For nearly seven decades, this is all I’ve known and all I’ve ever wanted to know. Season in and season out, the Ozarks has been a part of me, and I will continue to be a part of it.
We are as one, a union that won’t be broken. And even in death, I’ll be buried here.
Winter, summer, spring or fall, life is good in the Ozarks. It always has been, and it will always be.
