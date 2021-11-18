I don’t like Alec Baldwin; I never have.
His personality grinds on my nerves, and his arrogant demeanor is beyond the pale; however, putting that aside, I believe that — unless proven otherwise in a court of law — what transpired in October was an accident.
An accomplished actor —I’ll give him that — with a well-known reputation as an anti-gun activist, Baldwin tragically shot and killed a cinematographer and injured a bystander on a movie set. He assumed the pistol in his hand was loaded with blanks.
Although reported by multiple news sources that crew members, bored between filming sessions, used the same prop gun with live ammunition to fire at beer cans in the middle of the New Mexico desert, it was ultimately Baldwin’s responsibility to inspect the pistol before firing it.
To everyone’s sadness, it’s too late for those precautions to be taken now. There’s not a thing Baldwin or anyone can do to bring the cinematographer back to life. Once a projectile exits the muzzle of a firearm, nothing can be done to reverse it’s course.
So should Baldwin be shown any grace because he’s a famous Hollywood celebrity? No, his standing in Hollywood circles shouldn’t have anything to do with it. The actor should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and tried like any other adult on the planet.
Many feel sorry for Baldwin — me included — but that doesn’t change the fact that the cinematographer’s death falls squarely on his shoulders. Others may bear some guilt as well; I really don’t know. But I do know this: After a thorough investigation, authorities will determine who will go on trial. It will be up to a judge and jury to decide whether Baldwin or others hold any responsibility for the extremely irresponsible way guns and ammo were handled on the set.
When it comes to firearms safety, be sure to always point the muzzle in a safe direction and remember without fail that firearms are loaded at all times.
It’s worth noting that there’s no such thing as an unloaded gun. Never take anyone’s word that a firearm is unloaded. Many handlers and innocent bystanders have been killed with “unloaded” firearms.
As hard as I’ve tried to be safe, I’m ashamed to admit to my firearms handling sins over the past half century. I won’t get into all of them here, but I’m pleased to report that my blunders haven’t injured and killed anyone, me included. I thank God for that; I truly do. But there’s no excuse, though, for sloppy gun handling.
My most recent mistake was nearly two years ago when I inadvertently discharged a 12-gauge shotgun during a spring turkey hunt.
I was fortunate to be the only hunter sitting in a friend’s portable camouflaged blind. After a series of calls, a gobbler walked into view just beyond shooting range. As I’ve done on many occasions with nary a glitch, I reached for the scattergun vertically propped in the corner of the structure.
To my utter shock, the shotgun fired, resulting in a big, ragged flapping hole in the roof’s fabric. The sound was deafening. With eyes as wide as silver dollars and mouth agape, the old ticker pounded out of my chest. My breathing accelerated to at least triple it’s pace. I couldn’t hardly breathe.
Was I upset because I had to purchase my friend a new blind? No, not at all. A replacement blind can easily be purchased locally or online.
Was I aggravated because I foiled my opportunity to harvest a longbeard that was closing the distance to the decoys? Believe it or not, I wasn’t.
What upset me the most is that my shotgun fired unexpectedly, and it was all my fault. I felt dumber than a sack of rocks and embarrassed beyond explanation.
After loading my shotgun with three 3 1/2-inch magnum shells — two in the magazine and one in the chamber — I failed to engage the safety. Big mistake. I wasn’t focused on the task in hand. Also, my index finger had no business being inside the trigger guard until I was ready to shoot the gobbler.
If my father had been alive, this blockhead would’ve received the tongue-lashing of the 21st century. I wouldn’t have gotten a free pass, nor would I have deserved one.
Bottom line: Firearms safety is everyone’s responsibility.
Celebrity or not, it doesn’t matter who you are.
