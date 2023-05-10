The Gasconade River is renowned for excellent largemouth and smallmouth fishing.
Not only the longest river entirely within Missouri’s boundaries — 271 miles flowing through 10 counties — it also has the reputation of being one of the world’s crookedest rivers.
My father-in-law, Bill Crusa of Carl Junction, will attest to that. A proficient angler for decades, Bill has landed so many trophy largemouth bass over 6 pounds in Midwestern lakes that I’ve lost count. His personal best was a 9-pound, 4-ounce hog from Lamar’s city lake. Bill has also caught several impressive largemouths floating Show-Me-State rivers in his battered Old Town canoe.
Bill told me something about this river that I’ll never forget.
“The Gasconade River is so crooked that you’ll float 30 miles and be a hundred yards from where you put in!”
If that’s not crooked, what is?
FISHING CONDITIONS
Many anglers claim the best day to fish is any time you can cast a line in the water.
As a general rule, though, the best times to catch fish is at dawn and dusk.
Overcast days, including rainy weather, are also conducive to catching fish. When visibility decreases, fish feel more secure from predation and tend to roam further from cover. My dad, father-in-law, a family friend and I went on an Alaskan fly-in northern pike fishing trip in the early 1990s. We pounded a small lake on a windy, rainy day for 6 to 8 hours. The inclement weather didn’t stop pike from smashing our lures on nearly every cast. Everyone in our party landed over 100 fish up to 10 pounds — so many that we got bored of catching the slimy gators.
Imagine that?
FOLKLORE, SUPERSTITIONS
Fishing folklore and superstitions have been around forever. I add my lame two cents’ worth after each one:
No. 1: “Bananas bring bad luck. Never bring them fishing.”
Me: Banana peelings on a boat deck? That sounds like the back-breaking version of an unintended belly flop into a swimming pool.
No. 2: “If you swear while fishing, you will not catch any fish.”
Me: If my mama ever gets word that I’ve cursed on a fishing outing, she’d dish me a belt whupping like she did when I was a kid. At the very least, this senior citizen would be the recipient of an incensed tongue-lashing.
No. 3: “Fish fight best at night during the full moon.”
Me: Unless bank fishing during the wee hours for hard-fighting, line-stealing carp or catfish, I’ll be catching some shut-eye with my better half.
No. 4 : “Spit on your bait once it’s on the hook. It will bring you luck.”
Me: I’m not that desperate.
No. 5: “Disaster will follow if you step onto a boat with your left foot first.”
Me: Does tripping over the trolling motor, bouncing your head off the dock and rolling unconscious into frigid water qualify as a disaster?
No. 6: “Use cake for bait and you will catch a lot of fish.”
Me: Using my scrumptious chocolate cake as bait is out of the question.
No. 7: “Do not cut your hair or nails at sea. It’s bad luck.”
Me: I seldom go to sea. Sporting a shiny hubcap, I don’t have much hair to cut anyway.
No. 8: “When owls hoot during the day, it’s a good time to catch catfish.”
Me: My wife and I hear a lot of owls during the day on our place. I’m going to have to go catfishing more often.
No. 9: “Never tell anyone how many fish you have while you are fishing, or you will be unlucky.”
Me: Maybe that’s why my in-laws and I only caught six white bass on a recent Oklahoma outing because we were keeping score. Just kidding, we really weren’t.
No. 10: “Fish bite the least when wind is in the east.”
Me: An eastern wind on a spring day didn’t stop me from catching several nice largemouth bass in a two-hour span at a neighbors pond. Two weighed over 6 pounds, one over 5 pounds and two over 4 pounds.
Regardless of angling folklore and superstitions, even an old dog gets lucky fishing ever now and again.
