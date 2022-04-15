Savoring every scrumptious bite of my mother-in-law’s award-winning cherry pie is about as close to heaven as it gets. So is filling both tags during the 2020 Missouri spring turkey hunting season.
It only took 15 minutes on opening day to harvest my first gobbler and an hour on the next set to bag the second.
The following spring, however, was quite the contrast. It took five days to score.
About halfway through the 2021 season, I teamed with Terry McGinnis to chase longbeards on Shoal Creek in Newton County. At dawn, heavy fog restricted visibility. We were at Mother Nature’s mercy, hoping it would clear quickly.
An hour later, Terry started to work three gobblers several hundred yards across an open field near the creek and another in nearby timber in the opposite direction.
The lovesick trio wasted no time approaching our blind. At less than 20 yards, Terry aimed his scattergun at the biggest tom and pulled the trigger. A clean miss, the birds hightailed it out of sight.
“See what happens when I’m hanging out with you?” Terry said, followed with a chuckle.
“You need to buy a pair of glasses,” I teased, without missing a beat. “I could’ve shot any one of those birds blindfolded!”
With fog still wreaking havoc over the open valley, we called it a hunt.
Later that morning, I participated in a solo hunt — again on private property — in Jasper County. Camouflaged from head to toe, I resembled a brush pile walking to my blind. The fog gave way to high sunlit clouds drifting across a clear blue sky.
Upon arrival, my blind was gone, blown away by strong winds. Deciding to delay the search, I set up in the middle of a clump of brush. Out of my comfort zone, it’d been ages since I hunted turkeys outside the concealment security of a blind.
After clearing a shooting lane, I set out three decoys: a 3/4-strut jake, feeding hen and lookout hen. A gentle breeze slowly rotated the dekes on their stakes, providing a more natural look.
At 11 a.m., I softly yelped six or seven times on a box call. A longbeard from the north gobbled. I repeated the sequence with the same response.
A few minutes later, I clucked a few times on a crystal pot call. A surprising thunderous roar of gobbles from the east echoed back.
The birds were nearly in my lap. Although hidden from view but realizing they could easily see the dekes, I laid the call down.
Frozen like a mime on a New York City street corner, I detected a glimpse of black in the corner of my eye. Three gobblers, one in full strut, we’re headed straight to the decoys.
Recoil from the 12-gauge pump-action shotgun punished my easily-bruised shoulder. The buffered copper-plated No. 6 pellets in a 3 1/2-inch magnum shell rolled the puffed-up tom at 28 yards in a cloud of feathers. The unharmed gobblers jumped straight up, momentarily dazed and confused by the explosion.
When approaching the dispatched gobbler with a 9 3/4-inch beard and 1 1/8-inch spurs, I felt like doing a whoop-and-holler dance. The set lasted only 30 minutes.
While bagging the decoys, the tom from the north that I was originally calling meandered onto the edge of the open field.
“Get out of here!” I playfully yelled at the top of my lungs. The wary king of spring obeyed, retreating pronto into the woods.
SPRING FORECAST
The 2022 Missouri spring turkey hunting season runs from April 18-May 8.
Even though several consecutive years of poor hatches continue to frustrate Show-Me State hunters, that’s no excuse to throw in the towel.
“Hunters that put in the time to scout, are persistent and are willing to adapt their hunting strategies to the behavior of birds in their area, should still have plenty of opportunity for success,” said Reina Tyl, wild turkey and ruffed grouse biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation.
She added that the best spring hatch in 2020 occurred in northern Missouri and counties bordering the Missouri River in the eastern part of the state. Those areas may have more 2-year-old toms compared to the past few years, which could improve hunting this spring.
