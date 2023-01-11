“That’s what you want,” an obliging customer said the day after Christmas when he pointed to a pair of shotgun gloves at a local sporting goods store.
“Where are you going?” he asked after I told him that I was going pheasant hunting with a friend.
“To Larned,” I replied.
“I’ve hunted walk-in areas around Larned,” he said. “I’m leaving tomorrow with a group to hunt pheasants near Liberal.”
Liberal is located in southwest Kansas, while Larned, approximately 300 miles from Joplin, is in the south-central portion of Kansas.
“Do you think these gloves will keep my hands warm?”
“I’m buying my third pair,” he answered. “That ought to tell you something.”
He continued: “At 25 bucks, they’re priced right. I’d like to buy a pair of Sitka gloves. Too dang expensive.”
Four days later, Todd Lynch, of Joplin, and I headed west.
On a previous trip, the National Weather Service issued a winter-weather advisory. We hunted one day before the front set in. Single-digit temperatures, unbearable sustained winds and heavy snowfall sent us packing on New Year’s Day.
The weather was favorable this time. The high both days reached the mid-50s with little wind and no precipitation.
Todd and I also hunted private land leased by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism.
The Walk-In Hunting Access Program, established in 1995, provides access to over a million acres scattered throughout the Sunflower State. Most such programs provide quality upland game hunting. Kansas maintains one of the best pheasant populations in the country.
We knew harvesting late-season ring-necked pheasants was going to be tough. It always is. Weeks of hunter pressure educate birds. Only the wisest survive.
Harvesting good numbers of pheasants is usually more conducive to group hunting, consisting of drivers, posters and finished, or fully trained, dogs. We didn’t have those luxuries.
Our two days of hunting was opposite of what Todd experienced during the opening two days of the South Dakota pheasant season in October. A group of 12 sportsmen, led by a competent guide and three finished Labrador retrievers, filled their limit of three roosters each day. Seventy-two bagged roosters — that’s a lot of birds.
Todd purchased a started — partially trained — 8-month-old female German short-haired pointer last summer from a breeder in Southeast Kansas. Juno was taught to come to her master when called and stop at the command of “whoa.” Overall, she’s an enthusiastic, obedient dog with an insatiable desire to hunt.
In time, Juno is going to make an excellent hunting dog. She made several points at scent where pheasants had been laying or milling about before we pushed them to another county.
Upland game, such as pheasants and quail, typically don’t hold tight on warm days; the elusive birds often run a football field’s length or farther ahead of hunters and dogs when pushed.
Our mission was not to harvest a whiskey barrel of birds but to get Juno into them. Seeing some 50 pheasants accomplished that objective.
Todd and I spent a considerable amount of time driving county roads to examine dozens of walk-in hunting areas for suitable habitat.
To our chagrin, many fields of Conservation Reserve Program grass had been cut to feed livestock. Last summer’s drought may have had something to do with that.
On some cut fields, there were waterways of tall grasses. We hunted many of those when they adjoined fields of harvested grain.
A half-hour before sunset of the first day afield, we saw a rooster pheasant scamper across the road into wheat stubble. When a flash of iridescent color exploded upward with a mocking cackle, Todd fired. The bird fell like a ton of bricks.
Just before calling it quits the following day, I flushed a hen pheasant, which is illegal to shoot, and watched her ride the wind to a distant sanctuary. The bird was so close that she could’ve untied my bootstrap.
Despite bagging only one pheasant, the trip was a huge success. Juno gained invaluable experience in the field.
The camaraderie with Todd and being one with nature were gratifying.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.