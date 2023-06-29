There are many ways to fish lakes, rivers and ponds in the Ozarks.
If you don't own or have access to some type of watercraft, you can always fish from the bank for largemouth and smallmouth bass, bluegill, crappie, catfish, carp, etc. Or you can wade-fish with or without waders, depending on water temperature. Wading is popular with many trout and smallmouth bass anglers. Some wade in pursuit of other fish species as well.
My favorite wading adventures occur during the summer in Southwest Missouri's crystal-clear creeks. From dawn to dusk — and especially during the hottest time of the day — smallies can be landed via ultralight tackle on a variety of lure presentations.
My favorite offering is a 3-inch plastic green-pumpkin lizard. Rigged with two or three split-shot lead sinkers a few inches above the hook, I bounce the lure off the rocky bottom with a slow retrieve in shady areas where smallies like to hang out. Other productive areas include submerged rootwads of downed trees and logjams. After feeling a tap or observing the line moving without my assistance, I set the hook. More times than not, a scrappy battle commences.
If wading or fishing from the bank isn't your cup of tea, an angler can cast from a boat, canoe, kayak, inner tube, water scamp — you name it.
Kayaks in the Four-State Area have increased in popularity over the last decade. A close friend purchased a new one not long ago.
"Why did you buy a kayak with only one seat?" I inquired after heaping praise on his acquisition.
"I don't want anyone riding with me," Travis replied.
I guffawed at his remark. He made a fine point, though.
Some kayak anglers want to float solo. Their mission is to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life by enjoying the peace, serenity and solitude that only the great outdoors can provide.
For some, catching fish isn't the primary objective of an outing — it's a bonus. That's the way it should be.
With any watercraft, a kayak has its pros and cons. The advantages — whether fishing or just floating — outweigh the disadvantages.
Kayaking is an affordable hobby. A new one can be purchased for as little as $100. From there, ongoing expenses are minimal in comparison with owning, operating and maintaining a boat and motor.
Learning the basic skills of kayaking isn't difficult for most. Few skills are needed to get started: launching, getting in and out, and acquiring effective double-bladed oar paddling techniques. An easy way to learn how to operate a kayak is to practice on a sunny day with no wind. Summer months are ideal for this purpose.
Calm water is a must. Lakes with little or no powerboat traffic are ideal. If a lot of powerboat traffic is present, escape to a long cove to practice. Ponds are also excellent places to learn.
It's worth noting that kayaks are safe to use and seldom tip over. You can stand in many models, but one would be wise to stay seated in a tippy canoe.
Kayaking is a great recreational activity for the young, old and everyone in between. You don't have to be an Olympic champion to go kayaking.
It's also easy on the body. Kayaking is something you can do if you can't participate in more strenuous physical activities. Granted, if you engage in a lot of physical activity — power-walking, jogging, running, bicycling, hiking, swimming, etc. — you'll be in excellent shape for kayaking.
It's a good idea to wear a life jacket whether you know how to swim or not.
Best of all, multiple studies indicate that kayaking, like many other outdoor pastimes, is beneficial for mental health. The activity reduces stress, depression and eases anxiety. No doubt, the carefree paddling of a kayak on a gorgeous Ozark day is calming: the ultimate of relaxation.
Reaping the benefits of God's creation is healthy for the mind, body and soul.
