My wife and I recently watched a hunting show on television we’d like to forget.
Two hunters in Florida were accompanied by the show’s host, who served as their guide. The temperature was a sultry 97 degrees under a blazing sun and a sky void of cloud cover.
“It feels like 180 degrees!” the host exclaimed. Nary a trickle of breeze, the trio were drenched in sweat before the chase for feral hogs began.
All three carried a razor-sharp, long-bladed knife and canteen of water on the adventure.
A knife wouldn’t have afforded much protection if anyone in the party had been charged by a cantankerous, squealing hog with long, sharp, pointy tusks.
The tracking dogs wore protective vests secured by fluorescent orange straps to provide hunter visibility. The vests were thin, providing minimum protection.
Every so often, the party bulldozed through vegetation so thick they had to crawl. The host tracked his dogs with a GPS. Using a handheld receiver, he knew where the dogs were at all times. And for most of the hunt, the dogs were clustered like a pack of rabid wolves.
The hounds eventually picked up the scent trail of a hog and accelerated into a hot, barking pursuit. After circling their prey so it couldn’t escape, the canines closed in and used their powerful jaws to bite the hog’s ears and legs multiple times.
When the host and hunters arrived on the scene, one of the hunters ran in, flipped the exhausted, bloody hog onto its backside and savagely stabbed the animal several times before slitting its throat. The hunter fought like his survival depended on killing the pig.
Knife hunting is popular in some parts of the south, particularly in Florida. I read an article where an outdoor writer, also in Florida, described in length every graphic detail of his first knife hunt. He left nothing to the imagination. If only he had.
The writer noted that he sat on the ground next to a hog for a few minutes after stabbing it to death. He had a hard time believing that he killed a hog on his first knife hunt.
Only when a hand touched his shoulder from behind did he wake from his trance to realize that some two dozen spectators tagged along and witnessed the event.
Cameras flashed, people clapped, voices cheered and many congratulated the hunter and shook his hand. The writer claimed that everyone participated in the chase and deserved to share in the moment. All the while, he marveled at what he said was the most exhilarating hunt of his life.
This type of hunting doesn’t intrigue me in the least. Reading the article made me sick to my stomach. No offense, but hunting hogs with a knife in the 21st century is barbaric and inhumane.
I will give credit where credit is due, though. It takes a generous dose of courage to hunt this way. Throw some craziness in there as well. Knife hunting isn’t for the faint of heart.
Although dogs wear protective vests, they’re still often badly injured. Hunters routinely dress wounds and deal with torn ears, lung and belly punctures.
Hunting is about making a clean, quick harvest. A well-placed shot with a big game rifle is much more efficient than a knife.
Nothing is clean and quick about knife hog hunting. Canines often torture a hog before the harvest is made. I don’t know if they’re trained to do that or if it’s their natural instincts to do so. Maybe both.
“This program gives hunting a bad name,” my wife said after the show. “I don’t want to see another show like this again.”
“I don’t either,” I replied.
And we haven’t since.
I don’t usually criticize those who hunt in way different from mine unless they’re breaking game regulations. But this is beyond the pale.
Research indicates that no laws or game regulations were broken on this hunt. I’m certain this episode wouldn’t have aired on national television if knife hunting for wild hogs was illegal in the Sunshine State.
If knife hunting is your cup of tea, go for it. I’d rather walk barefooted over a bed of hot coals.
Wisdom teeth removal is a close second.
