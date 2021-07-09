The Missouri Department of Conservation is exceptional at seeking public input on conservation areas, hunting and fishing regulations and other topics in order to improve Missourian’s quality of life. As a result, activities such as hunting, fishing, camping, boating and many others enrich the economy throughout the state.
Nonresidents, such as myself, benefit from sharing their input as well.
I recently received an invitation to participate in the 2021 Missouri spring turkey hunting survey from Reina Tyl, MDC wild turkey and ruffed grouse biologist.
The survey arrived by email — a quick, efficient and cost-effective way for the department to distribute questions to hunters. I took the survey on my iPhone. It was a snap. The user-friendly format only took a few minutes, and I encountered nary a glitch.
After returning the survey to Tyl, I thanked her in a separate email for seeking my input and wished her well in managing Missouri’s wild turkey population.
Then I suggested that the department consider making the third week of the 21-day spring season in 2022 all-day hunting on an experimental basis and to make it clear to hunters in news releases, spring turkey hunting booklets, etc., that the new regulation isn’t set in stone.
If MDC feels that too many gobblers are harvested during the last week in comparison with previous years, then go back to the current regulations in 2023 of hunting until 1 p.m.
My prediction is that the new regulation won’t affect the overall harvest that much:
• Some hunters have tagged out during the first two weeks of the season. If they still want to hunt, it will have to be in another state.
• Whether both tags have been notched or not, many hunters have had their fill by the end of the first or second week and have called it a season.
• Overall, there’s much more foliage to deal with during the last week of the season. Grass and weedy ground growth is high and trees and brush have leafed out, making turkeys more difficult to see. Pesky mosquitoes and poison ivy are abundant — a pain to deal with.
• May is one of the busiest months of the year. End-of-school activities are kicking into full swing and summer sports programs are starting. The list of May activities is virtually endless.
I ended my email to Tyl telling her what I like about the current regulations. Outside of all-day hunting, that pretty much includes everything:
• The season gives Show-Me State hunters ample opportunities to chase the king of spring. Granted, it’s about half the days allotted to Kansas hunters, but the season still offers plenty of chances to be afield.
• The limit of two male turkeys or turkeys with a visible beard may be taken. Turkeys with a visible beard includes juvenile gobblers, mature gobblers and hens.
• Although the department discourages hens with a visible beard from being bagged, it’s still legal. For some, in the excitement of the moment, it’s hard to distinguish a hen from a gobbler with a beard. Although a small percentage of the overall harvest totals, bearded hens that are taken do not substantially affect hen-to-poult production.
• I favor the regulation where hunters are allowed to harvest only one bird during the first week of the season. If you don’t harvest a gobbler during the first seven days, then you may take two during the second and third week.
I’m retired. One of the perks of retirement is being able to hunt every day of the season if I so choose. I don’t want to hunt every day, but that’s not the point. The point is giving hunters who work their jobs on Monday through Friday a better opportunity of harvesting a gobbler during the first weekend.
This regulation is fair. The season isn’t only about old codgers like me who can hunt everyday.
• The season begins on a Monday to reduce hunting incidents.
• I also favor the regulation of being able to harvest only one bird per day. It gives hunters more opportunities to be in the field to pursue gobblers.
Tyl emailed a prompt reply thanking me for completing the survey and for providing additional feedback.
“I often hear about the things folks believe we are doing wrong,” Tyl wrote, “so it is nice to hear your appreciation for aspects of the current spring structure.”
