My health was in jeopardy. So was my turkey hunting season.
Either have prostate surgery at the most inopportune time of the year or delay the procedure a few weeks and put my health further at risk.
My surgery was scheduled only four days before the start of the 2022 Missouri spring turkey hunting season, followed by a projected six weeks of recovery. I had no choice but to forgo the season and wait another year to chase longbeards in the Show-Me State.
Still, I have much for which to be thankful. I wasn’t diagnosed with prostate cancer like my twin brother was a decade ago. Kevin’s surgery to remove the deadly disease was 100% successful, and he is doing well today. So in my scenario, passing on the season wasn’t the end of the world. Life goes on.
After a lot of pondering, it dawned on me that there was something this spoiled old goat could do to ease the void. Although I couldn’t hunt, nothing could stop me from reflecting on past turkey hunting harvesting memories. One memory shines above the rest.
On an overcast spring day, I was pursuing midday gobblers on my in-laws’ land. The temperature was pushing 75 degrees, making sustained winds of up to 35 miles per hour somewhat tolerable to endure.
To get a longbeard’s attention, it was time to crank up the volume, and the only option for sound to effectively cut through the wind was to play a high-pitched box call. No other calls in my vest would suffice.
Sitting on a stool in the woods with a large red oak tree serving as a backrest, I stroked an aggressive series of 20 or so excited cackles and yelps. A gobbler some 300 to 400 yards from the northeast answered my call. I could barely hear his gobble. After a long second series of yelps, the tom went silent.
I laid the call down on the forest floor and gambled that the gobbler was heading my direction.
My gamble paid off.
Bill and Virginia witnessed the bird sprinting across their backyard while looking out the kitchen window of their log cabin. With the lovesick tom on a mission to court a receptive hen, my in-laws were confident that he was responding to my call.
I spied the gobbler staring at me, catching me off guard. He was 60 yards away. Fleet of foot, he burned hundreds of yards in mere seconds.
Busted, that’s what I was. For the moment, my red-headed, feathery friend was holding the winning hand. Because the 12-gauge scattergun was laying horizontally across my lap, I was in no position to shoot even if the tom had been in harvesting range.
My only option was to imitate a statute in a museum, praying that the longbeard would eventually focus his attention on the decoys and forget my existence. The unsettling stare-down seemed like an eternity until the king of spring turned southeast and walked toward the dekes.
With a load off my mind, I was still in the game. If I continued to play my cards right, I might get a shot after all.
The tom warily made his way to one of the feeding hen decoys. Still having to remain motionless, I finally got the break I was longing for. The gobbler stood between the hen deke and me with the backside of his fanned tail feathers facing my body.
A majestic longbeard in full strut is an amazing sight to witness. This is where a male turkey partakes in an annual spring courtship display by showing off his impressive plumage and colors. The ultimate goal is to capture the attention of receptive female hens during the mating season.
Knowing the back of the gobbler’s fanned tail feathers prevented him from seeing my movement, I aimed my camo pump-action shotgun and waited patiently for the bird to turn for his demise.
My statute act paid rich dividends. I was now holding the winning hand. Short of something beyond my control, such as an unwelcome predator showing up and foiling the harvest, pulling the trigger was a given. It was just a matter of time.
After a minute, the tom turned and provided an easy neck and head target.
Did I get lucky? Maybe, to a point. But by making the best of an undesirable situation, one that could’ve easily turned south at any moment, this hunter managed to salvage a harvest.
