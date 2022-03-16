Gobbler chasers are giddy with excitement as they prepare for the 2022 Missouri spring turkey hunting season, which runs from April 18 to May 8.
A noninclusive list includes scouting, purchasing tags, organizing gear, practicing calling, patterning shotgun loads, deciding the time of day (early morning, midday or both) you're going to hunt, and where.
Albeit pursuing gobblers off the roost at dawn in the spring is a popular time of the day to score a harvest, good numbers are also taken later in the day by hunters who understand turkey behavior.
Longbeards often refuse to answer calls at daybreak after flying off the roost to be in the presence of sweet-talking hens. When lovesick gobblers are "henned-up," it's extremely difficult to call them away from their girlfriends.
A perfect turkey hunt for many consists of setting up a hundred yards or so near roosted birds, making a few calls at dawn's first light and having a strutting longbeard stroll or sprint into gun range. The problem is this scenario doesn't happen much in the turkey woods, most notably if hunters don't know where the thunder chickens are roosting.
With that in mind, many turkey hunts at dawn end quickly after they start. Discouraged hunters give up and go back to their vehicle shortly after failing to call a gobbler in for a harvest after it flies to the ground.
This is where midday hunting comes into play.
Statistics indicate that more birds are harvested between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. than any other time of the day. Most hens are sitting on their nest — even more so as the season progresses. Gobblers are abandoned, making them more vulnerable to calling. Younger mature birds — two-year-old toms in particular — are susceptible to calling during midday hunts.
Most of my spring hunts occur at midday.
To be honest, I'm getting soft in my senior citizen years. I like sleeping in. I don't like hitting it as hard as I used to. The only time I go at dawn is when I'm with a gung-ho friend who wants to hunt at that time. Then, it usually takes me two or three days to recuperate.
Midday turkey hunting isn't popular with many hunters for a variety of reasons, but it can be extremely productive using the proper tactics. The most important aspect to remember about midday hunts is to be patient.
Patience kills.
If you prefer to move instead of sitting on the ground with your backside against a big tree or sitting in a camouflage blind, you'll encounter more game by walking slowly. Don't get in a big hurry to cover a lot of territory or you'll spook turkeys — guaranteed.
Most of my turkey hunting is from a camo portable hub-style blind. The structure serves as a windbreak, and the roof comes in handy when it rains. Moreover, a blind helps to conceal movement. The better ones offer easy-to-adjust silent-glide windows and camo shoot-through window netting.
When calling at midday, if a tom doesn't respond, don't be discouraged. That doesn't mean one isn't sneaking your way. If a gobbler answers your call, he is killable.
Longbeards are actively searching for hens and will often approach your location. Realistic-looking decoys often seal the deal, drawing toms into shooting range.
Concealment is important anytime, especially with midday gobblers. As a rule, turkeys see better when the sun is high overhead. Whether hunting from a blind or natural cover, keep your movement to a minimum to fool a wise old tom. If you have to move — and you will — do it s-l-o-w-l-y.
When hunting midday gobblers, I've been more successful calling softly and cautiously. When that doesn't cut the mustard, I call loudly and aggressively. Sometimes yelping softly, followed by two or three purrs, is what a finicky tom wants to hear during the late-morning and early-afternoon hours.
Granted, it's fun to call a gobbler off a limb, but hunting midday birds can be every bit as rewarding, if not more so. It may take a few minutes or even several hours for a gobbler to come to your calls, or he may not come at all. You never know. That's why it's called turkey hunting.
Regardless of when you hunt, adopt a positive "never give up" attitude. Be persistent. Expect to see a gobbler at any time.
And speaking of time, the more hours you spend afield, the better chance you'll have of bagging a wary gobbler.
