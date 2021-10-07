I was bank fishing in Alaska when movement upstream grabbed my attention.
A black bear performed a flawless belly flop from an eight-foot rock ledge into a crystal clear pool of water to catch a salmon to feed her two cubs. Her powerful jaws insured that the fish wouldn't escape.
"Wouldn't it be cool if we had a black bear hunting season in Missouri?" I pondered. "Too bad it will never happen in my lifetime."
Sometimes it pays to be wrong. This is one of those times. Missouri's inaugural black bear hunting season opens Oct. 18 and will run a maximum of 10 days if quotas aren't met. Only Missouri residents will be allowed to participate. Applicants were randomly selected a few months ago in a Missouri Department of Conservation drawing.
The Show-Me State's estimated 800 black bears reside south of the Missouri River and mostly south of Interstate 44. In 2020, bears were sighted as far north as Holt County and inhabited about two-thirds of Missouri's 114 counties.
MDC has established three Bear Management Zones, and 400 hunters were selected to participate in the season. The total harvest quota has been set at 40 bears. Safeguards are in place to assure that no more than 40 bears will be harvested. Once a zone quota is filled, the season for that zone will close.
Hunters will only be allowed to harvest a bear that is by itself, but not bears in groups. The use of baits and dogs will be illegal.
In July 2019, the department held four open houses and received comments from 700 people. Of that total, 87% favored a highly-regulated hunting season for population control along with providing additional opportunities to enjoy the outdoors and make memories.
According to MDC research, the population is growing at 9% each year — a percentage that can sustain a limited hunting season. Without a hunting season, the population is expected to double in just less than a decade.
As expected, some of the comments were in opposition to a bear hunting season.
"My heart breaks for these wonderful highly intelligent animals! I kindly ask you to NOT allow such a massacre!" wrote a woman from Germany in comments to the department. "Hunting is barbaric, extremely brutal and perverse, and those who are able to do it are no humans in my eyes."
The only point that I'm in total agreement with is that bears are "highly intelligent animals." I'll give her that. She has a right to her opinion — and I'm glad she expressed it — and I have a right to my opinion as well. So do you. I've always appreciated the department through the years seeking input on a variety of issues. If MDC claims the black bear population is growing and needs to be reduced, I trust their findings.
Tyler Schwartze, executive director of the Conservation Federation of Missouri, agrees. The Federation has done the research using "science-based methods to manage a self-sustaining population of black bears, focusing on research and monitoring, population management and habitat management," Schwartze said in an Associated Press article a few months back. The non-profit organization, representing more than 80,000 members, favors the hunt.
MDC has clearly done their homework — years of it — in their first attempt to manage the black bear population. Like other big game species, this is something that has to be done. Wild game are unable to manage their populations, leading to disease, starvation and a variety of problems.
"Being able to add this iconic species to the long list of hunting opportunities for Missourians is a testament to the decades of bear research and management," according to MDC Director Sara Parker Pauley. "A limited annual hunting season will help manage the growing number of black bears in the state."
Echoing Pauley's sentiments, regulated hunting is in the best interest of maintaining a healthy black bear population. It's cost efficient for the department and socially acceptable among hunters. Permit sales provide funding for conservation and their habitats. Unfortunately, a small number will always be adamantly against hunting for any number of reasons.
Isn't is interesting, though, that many of them aren't opposed to eating domestic meat, such as beef, pork and chicken? At least with fair chase hunting, not all wild game ends up on the kitchen table.
For more information about bear hunting in Missouri and MDC management efforts, go to mdc.mo.gov/bears.
